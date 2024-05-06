2023 Miss USA Pageant Winner Noelia Voigt Resigns From Title: 'Our Health Is Our Wealth'
2023 Miss USA pageant winner Noelia Voigt announced that she was resigning from the coveted title to focus on her mental health and well-being, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," the childhood cancer survivor began her statement on Monday. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves."
"My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe," she continued, revealing she made the tough decision to step down while expressing gratitude for all those who helped on her journey to the top.
Many fans watched the moment she was crowned at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno last September and officially succeeded North Carolina's Morgan Romano.
The University of Alabama student was overjoyed as she celebrated her win after securing the crown over runner-up Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz and second runner-up Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans.
Voigt said becoming Miss USA was a hugely impactful experience for her, telling supporters that she cherished many aspects along the way including "getting to work with Smile Train, being a fervent advocate for anti-bullying, dating violence awareness and prevention, immigration rights and reform, and shedding light on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA."
While doing her press tour, Voigt would also speak about her children's book, Maddie the Brave, which was released in 2020 and honors the life of a 9-year-old girl who died by suicide "because of how badly she was bullied."
Her book teaches children to not only be kind to others, but also themselves.
"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," the interior designer shared in her statement this week.
Voigt noted that her announcement would likely be a large shock to many. "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being," she captioned her post. "Our health is our wealth."