Paula Abdul vs. Nigel Lythgoe: Judge Sets 2025 Trial Date Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Abdul and Lythgoe will come face-to-face next summer at the Los Angeles County Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse at 9 AM in Department 48, per the documents. The trial length will be determined on June 30, 2025, during the final status conference.

The news comes just days after it was revealed the Straight Up singer allegedly settled with Lythgoe's former defendants FremantleMedia North America and American Idols Production on March 18; however, when RadarOnline.com asked Abdul's attorney, Melissa Eubanks, about the situation last month, she told us, "That filing was in error and will be removed or corrected on the public record."

Abdul also allegedly reached an undisclosed agreement with additional defendants 19 Entertainment and Dance Nation Productions.