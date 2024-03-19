Home > Exclusives > Nigel Lythgoe Exclusive Nigel Lythgoe's Fourth Sexual Assault Accuser Begs for Her Identity to Be Kept Sealed in Court Source: MEGA Jane Doe claimed the alleged assault happened at Lythgoe's home in 2018. By: Whitney Vasquez Mar. 19 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Nigel Lythgoe's fourth accuser wants her identity to stay secret. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that one of his alleged victims, identified only as Jane Doe, is demanding her name and personal details remain private as she moves forward with the lawsuit she filed against the 77-year-old television mogul, who she claimed sexually abused her in 2018 at his Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nigel Lythgoe has been hit with several lawsuits from different women claiming assault.

Doe filed an order to seal portions of the complaint, informing the court she hopes to continue using the pseudonym in her back-and-forth battle with Lythgoe. The application was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this month, stating that Doe "has an overriding interest in protecting her identity and privacy as a victim of sexual battery." The documents claimed that Doe "will suffer personal and professional prejudice if her identity is known to the public."

Article continues below advertisement

"As a victim of sexual battery, Plaintiff has chosen to file her Complaint anonymously to protect her identity and privacy interests in the very sensitive and personal nature of this matter," the paperwork read," adding that "she has a compelling interest protected by California law to proceed by pseudonym." Her legal team argued that her privacy outweighs the public's First Amendment interest.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paula Abdul was the first to come forward with accusations against Lythgoe, filing a lawsuit against him in December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"To ensure Plaintiff’s interest is protected, it is necessary that she redact from her Complaint all identifying information, such as her place of residence and information concerning her profession, that would enable the public to discern her identity," Doe's filing concluded. As RadarOnline.com reported, Doe sued Lythgoe earlier this month, claiming she had worked professionally with the TV executive and met him at his home in 2018 for what she was told was a meeting.

Article continues below advertisement

“After a few minutes of professional discourse, Lythgoe suddenly forced Plaintiff against the property’s exterior side wall by shoving his knee between her legs and then started licking Plaintiff's neck, touching her genitalia, and groping her all over,” Doe's lawsuit read. “Plaintiff tried to push Lythgoe away from her but he had her pinned against a wall so that she could not move. Lythgoe continued to grope and tried to kiss Plaintiff."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Abdul claimed he grabbed her breasts and genitals while trying to kiss her in an elevator.

Article continues below advertisement

Doe said she was “able to break free of Lythgoe” and “immediately” left his home and drove away from the property. She claimed Lythgoe stopped using her professionally after his alleged advances. Doe alleged the "emotional and psychological distress was severe and lasting to this day," which she said impacted her professional life and marriage. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lythgoe was later sued by two contestants on a short-lived reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

Doe is the fourth woman to sue the So You Think You Can Dance executive — who stepped down from the reality show after Paula Abdul filed her explosive lawsuit. The Straight Up singer sued Lythgoe in December 2023 for sexual assault, claiming he forced himself on her during her stints as a judge on American Idol and SYTYCD, with one alleged incident reportedly happening at his home. Lythgoe was also slapped with a lawsuit by two contestants from his short-lived competition show All American Girl. They accused him of showing up on the set and in the dressing rooms where he allegedly "openly swatted and groped" their butts before things reportedly escalated.

Powered by RedCircle