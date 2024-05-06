Home > Exclusives > Cardi B Exclusive Rapper Offset’s Mom Backs Him Up in Court Battle Over Alleged Assault on Security Guard Source: MEGA Offset's family is supporting him in court. By: Ryan Naumann May 6 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Offset’s mom and brother supported the rapper as he fought a security guard’s lawsuit over an alleged 2021 assault. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Migos’ member told the court he had not been served with Daveon Clark’s lawsuit despite the man’s claims otherwise.

Source: MEGA Offset denied he fought the man.

Offset [real name: Kiari Cephus] said Clark claimed to have served him by leaving papers at his brother’s home in Georgia. The rapper said the home is not his residence, mailing address, or place of business. He said it is his “mother’s residence” and he has never lived there.

His lawyer argued, ‘The residence of someone related to a defendant is not a proper place for substituted service of an individual defendant.” “Second, in order to use substituted service on an individual defendant, the plaintiff must first attempt to serve the defendant personally at a proper place. The Proof of Service does not show any attempt to first serve Mr. Cephus personally; instead, it demonstrates three attempts to serve Mr. Cephus at his mother’s house, an improper place for service,” he added.

Source: MEGA Offset said he was never served with the case.

Offset’s mom, Latabia Woodward, filed a declaration in the case. She told the court that she lives at the Snellville, Georgia home where Clark said he served the legal paperwork. She said she lives there with her husband, Offset’s brother Kalen and another party named J’Briana. “My son [Offset] does not live at the Snellville House. He has never lived there. My son [Offset] does not have his personal mail sent to the Snellville House. We do not receive his personal mail at the Snellville House.“

Kalen Shaw, Offset’s younger brother, filed his own declarations. He said a process server, “told me that he knew [Offset] was not there and he needed someone to sign some papers. He did not explain what the papers were. I was under the impression that a signature was needed for a package. The Process Server then asked if my mother or Michael was there and I told The Process Server they were not home.” He added, ‘The Process Server handed then me papers and told me to give them to my mom. He did not say what the papers were, nor did he say the papers were for my brother [Offset].”

Source: MEGA Cardi is facing her own legal issues at the moment.

Offset said he should not be forced to respond to the suit until he’s properly served. As we first reported, Clark sued Offset and rapper YRN Murk for assault, battery, international infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. In the lawsuit, Clark said he was working as a private security guard at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California on November 7, 2021.

The security guard said he was attacked by various parties on the day in question, He said it all started when YRN Murk was told he could not enter. Clark said Murk spit on him and struck him. He said he tried to defend himself when Offset allegedly “approached him and struck him.”

Source: MEGA Cardi is accused of assaulting a security guard at a medical office.

Clark said “Offset’s attack was then quickly followed by a punch from” another unknown party. He said other security guards at the event “exacerbated [Clark’s] position by restraining him; allowing Defendants Offset and YRN Murk to continue their physical attacks while Plaintiff was prevented from protecting himself.”

Clark said he suffered severe bodily injuries including mental anguish. His lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for his alleged medical bills and injuries. Offset previously denied being responsible for the incident. “I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon. I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security,” he said. “The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon. I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”