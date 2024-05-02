WATCH: Sean Hannity Suggests President Joe Biden's Dog Should Be 'Put Down' During Interview With Confessed Puppy Killer Kristi Noem
Fox News star Sean Hannity recently suggested that President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, should be “put down” for allegedly biting 24 Secret Service agents, RadarOnline.com can report.
Hannity’s surprising remarks came on Wednesday night during an interview with embattled South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
Noem was dogged by backlash last week after she admitted to killing her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, after the puppy killed a neighbor’s chickens 20 years ago.
Hannity appeared to compare Noem’s decision to shoot Cricket with the reports regarding President Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander.
“You know, I was shocked when we learned that Joe Biden, and he has a German Shepherd, that when all is said and done, 24 Secret Service agents were bitten by a German Shepherd, by a big dog,” Hannity said during his Fox News program on Wednesday night.
“Initially, we heard, okay, maybe one Secret Service agent, maybe three, and then at one point we read 24?” the Hannity host continued. “In that particular case, if somebody is biting people in large numbers like that, it’s a sad thing to do but at some point, doesn’t it become the responsible thing for the safety of others that you don’t allow a dog at least around anybody else?”
“At the very least?” Hannity repeated.
Meanwhile, Hannity also provided Governor Noem “a chance to explain” her decision to kill her 14-month-old puppy after the puppy killed a neighbor’s chickens 20 years ago.
“Is there a difference which way you put a dog down?” Hannity asked during his interview with Noem this week. “I’m not really sure, but I don’t think people understood it. I want to give you a chance to explain.”
Noem then explained her decision to kill Cricket 20 years ago. She also called the recent reports about her decision to kill Cricket “fake news” and accused the media of leaving out “some or most of the facts of the story.”
“Well, Sean, you know how the fake news works,” the GOP governor began. “They leave out some or most of the facts of a story, they put the worst spin on it, and that’s what’s happened in this case.”
“I hope people really do buy this book and they find out the truth of this story because the truth of this story is that this was a working dog and it was not a puppy,” she continued. “It was a dog that was extremely dangerous.”
“It had come to us from a family who found her way too aggressive,” Noem explained further. “We were her second chance and the day she was put down was the day that she massacred livestock that were part of our neighbors, she attacked me, and it was a hard decision.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Noem recently admitted that she shot her puppy, Cricket, to death after the 14-month-old dog attacked and killed a neighbor’s chickens.
Noem detailed the startling incident in her new book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.
“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote in No Going Back. “At that moment, I realized I had to put her down.”
“It was not a pleasant job,” she continued, “but it had to be done.”
Several critics – including Mitt Romney and Stephen Colbert – have since condemned Governor Noem for her decision to kill Cricket. The incident and subsequent backlash also allegedly ruined the South Dakota politician’s chances of being named Donald Trump’s 2024 vice president running mate.