WATCH: Sean Hannity Suggests President Joe Biden's Dog Should Be 'Put Down' During Interview With Confessed Puppy Killer Kristi Noem

“You know, I was shocked when we learned that Joe Biden, and he has a German Shepherd, that when all is said and done, 24 Secret Service agents were bitten by a German Shepherd, by a big dog,” Hannity said during his Fox News program on Wednesday night.

“Initially, we heard, okay, maybe one Secret Service agent, maybe three, and then at one point we read 24?” the Hannity host continued. “In that particular case, if somebody is biting people in large numbers like that, it’s a sad thing to do but at some point, doesn’t it become the responsible thing for the safety of others that you don’t allow a dog at least around anybody else?”