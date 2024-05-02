Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Reach Divorce Settlement Nine Months After Split
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reached a divorce settlement this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after the Princess of Pop, 42, and Asghari, 30, split in August 2023, court documents filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday night showed that the pair agreed to maintain the terms of their initial prenuptial agreement.
According to TMZ, Spears and her ex filed a Stipulated Judgement in LA on Wednesday night. The Toxic singer’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, also filed a response to Asghari’s August 2023 divorce petition.
The judge overseeing the proceedings was expected to sign off on the pair’s divorce this week – at which point Spears and Asghari’s divorce would be made official.
Asghari was not expected to receive very much in the divorce settlement, per the terms of the pair’s ironclad prenup.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on August 16, 2023 in LA. His divorce petition came just 14 months after the pair tied the knot at the Womanizer singer’s Thousand Oaks, California home on June 9, 2022.
Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” when he filed for divorce from Spears last year and threatened to contest the pair’s prenuptial agreement.
Sources said at the time of Spears and Asghari’s split last year that Asghari was “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup” and “threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”
Although Asghari’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, signaled that the 30-year-old fitness trainer might contest the prenup, no contest ever materialized.
Also shocking was Asghari’s allegation that Spears cheated on him with a staff member who was working at their home shortly before their split.
Asghari told friends at the time that he discovered a video of the Gimme More singer and a male staffer in a "compromising position.”
Meanwhile, Asghari also alleged that Spears got physical with him over their 7-year relationship – including during one incident when he was asleep.
The fitness trainer allegedly woke up to Spears punching him in January 2023. He reportedly suffered a black eye during that alleged incident.
Spears later broke her silence on her and Asghari’s split in a message posted to Instagram.
“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” the Princess of Pop wrote on August 19, 2023. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked.”
“I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!” Spears continued at the time. “But I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spears and Asghari’s divorce settlement this week also came just days after the singer settled another lengthy legal battle with her father, Jaime Spears.