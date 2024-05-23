WW3 Fears Explode as Putin ‘Expands Russian Borders’ Encroaching on NATO Waters in Latest Brazen Power Move
Vladimir Putin's later nuclear warnings have sparked WWIII fears as the Russian military encroaches on NATO waters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Putin has reportedly ordered tactical nuclear drills near Ukraine — and warned his military is prepared to use force if NATO countries attempt to interfere.
Shocking photos captured Iskander and hypersonic Kinzhal moving missiles across the region before testing.
The drills allegedly test "the readiness of combat units to respond and to unconditionally ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Russian state," according to The Sun.
Meanwhile, Putin's defense ministry announced plans to change Russia's maritime borders with Finland and Lithuania. Russia reportedly intends to seize inland sea waters in the eastern portion of the Gulf of Finland near Baltiysk and Zelenodradsk.
Putin is additionally planning to take the land of land of Sommers, Jahi, Rodsher, Malyi Tyuters, Vigrund, and Gogland, as well as the north cape of the Narva River.
The shocking land grab could lead to a major NATO conflict over the disputed rulers of territorial waters. Adding to fears of a potential NATO conflict is growing support for deploying NATO troops in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron has long advocated sending troops to Ukraine but faced skepticism from other NATO leaders and European countries. Now, with Putin's increased nuclear testing drills and rumors of expanding Russian borders, thoughts on the initiative have changed.
French parliament member and Renaissance party member Benjamin Haddad said the movement could "turn the tables" on Putin's war in Ukraine.
Those who have reportedly voiced support for the initiative or are open to debating the subject include Czech President Petr Pavel, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.
"This is important because these countries are on the first line, and these are countries that have had distrust towards Paris and Berlin for a long time," Haddad told Newsweek of the initiative.
Haddad noted support has "clearly" grown from once being considered an "isolated position by France."
"We spend too much time being worried about escalation where when Russia is the country that has been escalating. Right now, a lot of Ukrainian troops are stationed at the border with Belarus to prevent a potential invasion from the north," Haddad added.
"Western forces could be deployed along the frontier as a tripwire — as you have troops in the Baltic states or in Poland — to be able to liberate some of these Ukrainian troops to go to the front."