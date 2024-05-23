Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the Hunt for Lake Como Hideaway After Becoming ‘Mesmerized’ by Famed Beauty Spot
Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly hunting for a Lake Como vacation home after being "mesmerized" by the beauty of the famed celebrity hotspot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pair were spotted enjoying the scenic lakeside town together while Swift, 34, took a brief break from the European leg of her Eras Tour.
According to the Sun, a well-placed source revealed the Kansas City Chiefs star liked Lake Como so much that he took Swift on a tour of three different properties.
Kelce was allegedly "mesmerized" by the picturesque town and "fell in love with the beauty and atmosphere" of Lake Como.
"I have rarely seen him like this," the source added.
"It’s such a beautiful place, very peaceful, very romantic, a very nice gateway during her intense Euro part of the tour," the insider explained.
"They also took a bit of time to look into real estate, as many celebrities own houses and properties there. They like to do simple things, to relax, to spend days being by themselves and chill at home, so that location would be a perfect nest for them if one of them decides to buy a property there."
The first potential vacation property that Kelce and Swift toured went for a whopping $3.2 million and boasted 5,381 square feet. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in the 1800s and offered stunning lake views.
Situated in the village of Bellagio, the listing described the property as a "unique independent period villa" situated "in a dominant position with a splendid lake view."
"The pedestrian access to the property, with a pleasant internal path, partly with pergola and a base in local stone, is situated in a private park of about 1400 square meters bordering the garden of Villa Serbelloni."
Next, Kelce and Swift reportedly toured Villa Croce in Menaggio. The second stop was cheaper at $1.7 million with three bedrooms and two bathrooms but offered far more living space at 7,212 square feet.
The villa is also located near the prestigious Golf Club Menaggio Cadenabbia. While the second property offered a more modern take on Lake Como living, the home still featured breathtaking views of the lake and surrounding area.
The pop star and her NFL beau's third stop was the most expensive at $7.4 million, but was also said to be the most "idyllic" property of the bunch — and most private. The three-bedroom, three-bath villa is only accessible by boat.
"Approaching by boat, the silhouette of the villa emerges like a masterpiece against the backdrop of the shimmering waters," the listing stated. "The journey itself becomes a prelude to the tranquility that awaits, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and wonder."