'Terrible Parenting': Taylor Swift Fans Shocked by 'Upsetting' Photos of Baby on Floor at Paris Eras Tour Concert

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Swifties and concerned parents are shocked and outraged over viral photos that appear to show a baby lying on the floor at Swift's Paris concert.

By:

May 12 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Swifties and concerned parents are shocked and outraged over viral photos that appear to show a baby lying on the floor of the standing area at one of Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour concerts in Paris, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In one picture, the infant appears to be sleeping on top of a purple coat while an adult, possibly a parent, stands over them. A second snap shows that the child is wearing ear protection.

Although it's unclear who took the photos, they surfaced and were widely reshared online this weekend following Swift's first shows at La Défense Arena in Paris on Thursday and Friday as part of her ongoing international Eras Tour.

Alarmed fans flocked to social media to share their concerns over the baby's safety. "Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there," one user captioned a since-deleted post on Twitter.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

The photos surfaced and were widely reshared online this weekend.

"get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME," another user wrote. "just to paint the full picture this is general admission at the Paris show tonight," they added alongside a photo showing over 45,000 crowded into the arena. "and that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting."

"As a mom of a baby that’s about this size, i couldn’t imagine being them into a concert at all," someone said. "I understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit. you should have a carrier for them."

"Can't imagine how stressful it must have been for the baby to be in that environment," someone else tweeted. Another agreed, "wtf…wouldn’t a baby find it overwhelming too, it looks like they may have ear protectors on but even so it wld still be loud, chaotic, lots of movement & flashing lights etc :/ I don’t see the point in taking a baby to a concert tbh they are not gonna even know what’s going on."

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
donald trump takes credit for taylor swifts wealth and success
Source: MEGA

Alarmed fans flocked to social media to share their concerns over the baby's safety.

“Literally if there was an emergency and everyone had to rush to exit that baby would get stepped on or injured. It’s literally so upsetting to me I can’t even,” one concerned fan wrote. Others echoed their fears: "ONE person gets pushed. ONE girl gets too drunk. Like omg I'm mortified."

Although the arena's website doesn't specifically forbid babies from attending concerts, the FAQ section does state that the venue “doesn’t recommend bringing children under the age of 4, even if accompanied, particularly due to the high volume.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift resumed her Eras Tour in Paris on Thursday following a two-month break from touring.

Swift resumed her Eras Tour in Paris on Thursday following a two-month break from touring. Her outfits and setlists have been reworked to include her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

She is set to perform the last of four consecutive shows at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday.

