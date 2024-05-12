'Terrible Parenting': Taylor Swift Fans Shocked by 'Upsetting' Photos of Baby on Floor at Paris Eras Tour Concert

In one picture, the infant appears to be sleeping on top of a purple coat while an adult, possibly a parent, stands over them. A second snap shows that the child is wearing ear protection.

Swifties and concerned parents are shocked and outraged over viral photos that appear to show a baby lying on the floor of the standing area at one of Taylor Swift 's recent Eras Tour concerts in Paris, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alarmed fans flocked to social media to share their concerns over the baby's safety. "Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there," one user captioned a since-deleted post on Twitter.

Although it's unclear who took the photos, they surfaced and were widely reshared online this weekend following Swift's first shows at La Défense Arena in Paris on Thursday and Friday as part of her ongoing international Eras Tour.

"get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME," another user wrote. "just to paint the full picture this is general admission at the Paris show tonight," they added alongside a photo showing over 45,000 crowded into the arena. "and that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting."

"As a mom of a baby that’s about this size, i couldn’t imagine being them into a concert at all," someone said. "I understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit. you should have a carrier for them."

"Can't imagine how stressful it must have been for the baby to be in that environment," someone else tweeted. Another agreed, "wtf…wouldn’t a baby find it overwhelming too, it looks like they may have ear protectors on but even so it wld still be loud, chaotic, lots of movement & flashing lights etc :/ I don’t see the point in taking a baby to a concert tbh they are not gonna even know what’s going on."