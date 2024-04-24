Matty Healy Claims He Hasn't Heard Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' Diss Tracks: 'I'm Sure It's Good'
If Taylor Swift expected a big reaction from Matty Healy over her eleventh studio album, he's not giving it. Swift, 34, made waves when she released The Tortured Poets Department last week, with several diss tracks that fans believe are aimed at Healy and revealed she secretly dated Healy in a fiery on-again, off-again romance.
But when photographers caught up with Healy in Los Angeles on Wednesday and asked for his reaction, he brushed her masterpiece off, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?” a photographer asked. Appearing puzzled as if he'd been living under a rock, the 1975 singer casually responded, "My diss track?" before continuing to play it cool.
“Oh,” Healy laughed in the video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good.”
Swift was first linked to the British bad boy in 2014. They rekindled their relationship in Spring 2023, going public with their dating life for the first time. Swift caught backlash from fans over Healy's problematic behavior, which included his comments about her close pal Ice Spice. They ended their short-lived public romance in June.
While many assumed Healy was her rebound after ending her longtime relationship with one-time rumored fiancé Joe Alywn, several songs on her latest double albums gave insight into their alleged 10-year love affair.
Songs like But Daddy I Love Him, Fortnight, Florida!!!, and the ultimate diss track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived are all rumored to be about Healy. While the frontman tried to play coy about her double album drop, insiders had shared that he had been shaking in his boots, knowing a diss track was inevitable.
"Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” a source told Us Weekly after the release, noting that those close to Healy “couldn’t be happier” with how it turned out.
“Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the insider explained. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”
Swift famously moved on to three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce. The pop star went public with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in September 2023, just three months after ending her rocky relationship with Healy. He's not the only one who got a shoutout on Swift's newest records.
Swift also coyly referenced her failed relationship with Alywn. She showed Kelce a lot of love with her track So High School.