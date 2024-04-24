Matty Healy Claims He Hasn't Heard Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' Diss Tracks: 'I'm Sure It's Good'

If Taylor Swift expected a big reaction from Matty Healy over her eleventh studio album, he's not giving it. Swift, 34, made waves when she released The Tortured Poets Department last week, with several diss tracks that fans believe are aimed at Healy and revealed she secretly dated Healy in a fiery on-again, off-again romance.

But when photographers caught up with Healy in Los Angeles on Wednesday and asked for his reaction, he brushed her masterpiece off, RadarOnline.com has learned.