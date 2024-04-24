Police discovered Liuzzo in a room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel at 3:22 PM on February 7. His time of death was listed as 3:34 PM.

His death will likely come as yet another shock to the royals after Thomas Kingston, a member of the royal family by marriage who was also known for being the ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, died at age 45 that same month.

Thomas was found dead on February 25 in Gloucestershire, England. He died of a traumatic head wound, an English coroner's officer revealed. "A gun was present at the scene. The emergency services were called and the police are satisfied that the death is not suspicious."