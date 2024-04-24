REVEALED: Princess Beatrice's Ex Paolo Liuzzo Dead From Suspected Overdose, Discovered in Miami Hotel Room
Paolo Liuzzo, the former boyfriend of Princess Beatrice, was shockingly found dead in a Miami hotel room just weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, however, police are investigating the ongoing case as a potential overdose, according to fresh reports about his sudden passing.
Police discovered Liuzzo in a room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel at 3:22 PM on February 7. His time of death was listed as 3:34 PM.
His death will likely come as yet another shock to the royals after Thomas Kingston, a member of the royal family by marriage who was also known for being the ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, died at age 45 that same month.
Thomas was found dead on February 25 in Gloucestershire, England. He died of a traumatic head wound, an English coroner's officer revealed. "A gun was present at the scene. The emergency services were called and the police are satisfied that the death is not suspicious."
As for Liuzzo and Beatrice, the former couple started dating in 2005, when she was just 17. They were introduced through mutual friends and were known to have a private relationship.
Liuzzo went on to be embroiled in scandal when news broke that he was charged with manslaughter after a student died in a 2002 fistfight. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault and battery.
As a result, the judge presiding over the case placed both Liuzzo and his co-defendant, who also took a plea deal, on probation for three years and ordered that they perform community service.
"Paolo was not doing great on a personal level. He loved to party and to gamble," one of his longtime pals alleged to The Sun while speaking out about his shocking death.
"He began using a lot of pharmaceutical drugs at first but that later led to cocaine and harder drugs. It was a very fast lifestyle and we all feared it would catch up with him eventually. He was always borrowing money to pay off old loans. It became a vicious cycle," the friend claimed.
Liuzzo's death certificate stated that he was working as a consultant in the art industry and never married.
His body was sent to Long Island, New York, and friends and family gathered for his funeral which was held on February 16.