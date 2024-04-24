'RHONY' Alum Sonja Morgan to Auction NYC Townhome After Spending Over a Decade On and Off the Market
Real Housewives of New York alum Sonja Morgan plans to auction her luxurious five-story NYC townhome, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The decision comes after Morgan's home spent 11 years on and off the market.
Morgan's swanky pad will be auctioned off online on May 29 by Concierge Auctions and is represented by luxury broker Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, the Post reported on Tuesday.
The sale opens on May 15 with no minimum bid; however, Concierge Auctions' vice president of business development, Paulina Kimbel, revealed opening bids are expected to range between $1.75 and $3.75 million.
Morgan initially listed the 4,650-square-foot townhome for sale in 2013 at $9.95 million. Last week, the reality star was asking $7.5 million.
Morgan's pad was heavily featured on the hit Bravo reality show. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home features luxury amenities, including a secret elevator, sauna, two master bathrooms, a library, a gourmet kitchen, and a large living space that opens to a lush garden.
The home additionally features one-of-a-kind interior design touches like hand-painted wallpaper, custom mosaic floors, and silk and cedar-lined closets.
"This townhouse has been our cherished home for decades," the Bravo celeb said in a statement.
"In addition to raising my daughter here, we entertained heads of state, royalty, luminaries and Fortune 500 CEOs. Many memories were made over the years, including hosting my daughter’s friends from boarding school and university, and so many noteworthy moments were filmed by NBC for Bravo and Peacock TV. Now, as an empty nester, I am ready to share this turnkey, easy-to-manage jewel over to someone new to enjoy as we did."
On deciding to auction the home after over a decade spent on and off the market, Morgan explained, "The auction process aligns with my goal to sell at market value in an efficient and timely manner."
"It’s now finally the time to take advantage of the moment."
Last December, Morgan revealed she had moved out of the townhome but returned during the 2020 pandemic when her renters left the property.
"My house isn’t rented anymore, so I had to move back into my own house," Morgan told Page Six before joking that she was "sort of like a squatter."