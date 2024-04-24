Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Sonja Morgan

'RHONY' Alum Sonja Morgan to Auction NYC Townhome After Spending Over a Decade On and Off the Market

sonja morgan auctions townhome
Source: MEGA

Sonja Morgan is selling her NYC online at an auction.

By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Real Housewives of New York alum Sonja Morgan plans to auction her luxurious five-story NYC townhome, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The decision comes after Morgan's home spent 11 years on and off the market.

Article continues below advertisement
sonja morgan
Source: MEGA

Morgan's five-story townhome will be auctioned online on May 29.

Morgan's swanky pad will be auctioned off online on May 29 by Concierge Auctions and is represented by luxury broker Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, the Post reported on Tuesday.

The sale opens on May 15 with no minimum bid; however, Concierge Auctions' vice president of business development, Paulina Kimbel, revealed opening bids are expected to range between $1.75 and $3.75 million.

Article continues below advertisement
rhony sonja morgan nyc townhouse rental for sale
Source: MEGA

Opening bids are expected to range between $1.75 and $3.75 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan initially listed the 4,650-square-foot townhome for sale in 2013 at $9.95 million. Last week, the reality star was asking $7.5 million.

Morgan's pad was heavily featured on the hit Bravo reality show. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home features luxury amenities, including a secret elevator, sauna, two master bathrooms, a library, a gourmet kitchen, and a large living space that opens to a lush garden.

The home additionally features one-of-a-kind interior design touches like hand-painted wallpaper, custom mosaic floors, and silk and cedar-lined closets.

Article continues below advertisement
sonja morgan
Source: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram

Morgan's home was heavily featured on 'The Real Housewives of New York.'

MORE ON:
Sonja Morgan
Article continues below advertisement

"This townhouse has been our cherished home for decades," the Bravo celeb said in a statement.

"In addition to raising my daughter here, we entertained heads of state, royalty, luminaries and Fortune 500 CEOs. Many memories were made over the years, including hosting my daughter’s friends from boarding school and university, and so many noteworthy moments were filmed by NBC for Bravo and Peacock TV. Now, as an empty nester, I am ready to share this turnkey, easy-to-manage jewel over to someone new to enjoy as we did."

Article continues below advertisement
rhony sonja morgan townhouse off market years no buyers
Source: MEGA

Morgan said auctioning the home 'aligns' with her 'goal to sell at market value.'

Article continues below advertisement

On deciding to auction the home after over a decade spent on and off the market, Morgan explained, "The auction process aligns with my goal to sell at market value in an efficient and timely manner."

"It’s now finally the time to take advantage of the moment."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Last December, Morgan revealed she had moved out of the townhome but returned during the 2020 pandemic when her renters left the property.

"My house isn’t rented anymore, so I had to move back into my own house," Morgan told Page Six before joking that she was "sort of like a squatter."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.