'RHONY' Alum Sonja Morgan to Auction NYC Townhome After Spending Over a Decade On and Off the Market

Morgan's swanky pad will be auctioned off online on May 29 by Concierge Auctions and is represented by luxury broker Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group, the Post reported on Tuesday.

The sale opens on May 15 with no minimum bid; however, Concierge Auctions' vice president of business development, Paulina Kimbel, revealed opening bids are expected to range between $1.75 and $3.75 million.