Sonja Morgan's Townhouse Hits Market for $7.5 Million or $35k Per Month in Rent
Sonja Morgan made good on her promise. The Real Housewives of New York alum's infamous townhouse is listed for sale or rent in the upscale Lenox Hill neighborhood, RadarOnline.com can reveal, just days after she informed the Bravocon fans that they could live in her home — but you better have the cash to burn.
A real estate agent from Leslie Garfield, the company handling the listing, told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Morgan's five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is available to buy for a whopping $7.5 million; however, the Bravolebrity is also open to renters — a fun fact she hawked in Las Vegas this weekend during the three-day Bravocon event, but the monthly payments will cost you.
To live month-to-month in The Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy star's 4,650 square foot property, expect to shelve out $35k in rent. If the tenant wants parking, it'll cost two more thousand every 30 days.
Morgan's home, which she shared with her ex-husband, the late John Adams Morgan, is quite the abode with five floors total.
Floor one consists of mosaic hardwood floors that lead from the outside entrance to the living room. It has floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of natural light to shine through and French doors that open to Morgan's 350-foot-deep manicured garden, including her famous fountain and koi pond.
But the real action is on the third floor, where Morgan's primary bedroom is located.
The floor consists of "a wood burning fireplace that leads to a sitting room beaming in natural light, from the full width south facing balcony that overlooks your garden." The bathroom has a walk in shower, with a separate bathtub.
- 'Real Housewives Of New York' Star Sonja Morgan Forced To Take Famous Townhouse Off Market After 8 Years With No Buyers
- Erika Jayne & Estranged Husband Thomas Girardi's Lavish L.A. Mansion Slashed To $9 Million Amid Embezzlement Investigation
- Former Newport Beach Mansion Of Axed 'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Husband Sean – Who Were Sued Over Unpaid Rent – Up For Sale
Located in Manhattan's Upper East Side, the property is close to high-end boutiques, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, world-class restaurants, and not far from Central Park. The home is beloved by Morgan, so much so that the RHONY alum held onto it even when she was financially strapped.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
At Bravocon, she revealed that the home was being placed as a rental — and while she hawked her UGT castmate Kelly Bensimon's career change to a real estate agent, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Leslie J Garfield & Co Inc. still holds the listing.
Morgan also revealed that fellow cast member Dorinda Medley even tried convincing her to put the townhouse up for auction, a move she said might be in the future.
The ladies got back together to promote their upcoming UGT: RHONY Legacy franchise, which airs in December, but one of their costars, Ramona Singer, was missing in action after she was disinvited after her N-word scandal was exposed. The ladies and the panel moderator, Michael Rappaport, failed to address the elephant in the room — or even mention Ramona's name.