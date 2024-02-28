Blissful Final Days: Pippa Middleton's Ex Thomas Kingston Was 'Happy as Ever' at Event Before His Sudden Death
Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband, Thomas Kingston, were enjoying what appeared to be just another night on the town just days before his shocking death.
Partygoers who attended the National Gallery event in London just last week said there were no indications that he was unwell, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty," a friend of the couple said after chatting with both that night, Daily Mail reported.
"It's utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it," another pal who had attended the pair's nuptials nearly five years ago echoed.
Kingston was found dead in Gloucestershire on Sunday. He was 45.
Emergency services were called shortly after 6 PM. Although the cause of death is undetermined, no suspicious circumstances have been reported.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed of Kingston's death soon after his passing, confirmed a palace spokesperson. It was announced they "join all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family."
Kingston, also known for being the former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, married the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael in 2019.
The couple exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019, nearly one year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at the same venue.
"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," the family shared in a statement.
"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."
Lady Gabriella's parents reemerged on Wednesday to attend the memorial for King Constantine of Greece at St George's Chapel.
Before the shocking death of their son-in-law, Lady Gabriella and Kingston were often spotted out and about with the royal family, making public appearances at Wimbledon and the Royal Ascot.
The couple also paid their respects at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in Sept. 2022.
Lady Gabriella and Kingston reunited with Queen Camilla less than two weeks ago and were all smiles at the Celebration of Shakespeare event on Feb. 14.