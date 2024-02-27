Pippa Middleton's Ex-boyfriend Thomas Kingston Dead at Age 45

Thomas' wife Lady Gabriella Kingston and his parents Martin and Jill Kingston , as well as his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray , released a joint statement on his death.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son, and brother," the statement read.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."