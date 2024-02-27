Pippa Middleton's Ex-boyfriend Thomas Kingston Dead at Age 45
Pippa Middleton's ex-boyfriend, financier Thomas Kingston, has passed away at age 45, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Thomas' wife Lady Gabriella Kingston and his parents Martin and Jill Kingston, as well as his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, released a joint statement on his death.
"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son, and brother," the statement read.
"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were reportedly notified of Thomas' passing.
"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thought sand prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."
Thomas was reportedly found dead at an address in Gloucestershire, England, on Sunday evening. Emergency services were dispatched to the address shortly after his body was discovered.
While the financier's cause of death has yet to be released, there were reportedly no suspicions of foul play or other parties being involved.
Four years ago, Thomas married Lady Gabriella in 2019 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also tied the knot in 2018.
Although Pippa and Thomas broke up in 2011, the former couple remained close friends. Thomas and Gabriella attended Pippa's marriage to James Matthews in 2017 and two years later, Pippa and James were guests at Thomas' wedding.
Lady Gabriella is the second cousin of King Charles and 56th in the line of succession to the British throne, behind her father, older brother and two nieces.
While Gabriella is not a working member of the royal family, she and Kingston attended several events alongside other members of the royal family, including Wimbledon and Royal Ascot, as well as Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and her funeral in 2022.
Just two weeks ago, Gabriella and Thomas joined Queen Camilla at the Celebration of Shakespeare event on February 14.