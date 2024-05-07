Red Flag? Taylor Swift 'Drinking More' While Dating 'Always Drunk' Travis Kelce, Claims 'One Tree Hill' Alum Jana Kramer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is causing concern for at least one famous ex-NFL wife, who believes the Kansas City Chiefs player's drinking habits could be rubbing off on the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer spoke candidly about her worries for Kelce and Swift, claiming his lifestyle could be a red flag.
"To me, he’s always drunk,” Kramer, 40, said during Sunday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast. “Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk.”
The actress then dragged Swift into the mess, saying she "hope[s]" that The Tortured Poets Department singer, 34, doesn't follow in her boyfriend's boozy footsteps.
“I see her drinking more now. Like, the company you keep,” Kramer alleged while also noting that Kelce’s “aggression” at coach Andy Reid during the February Super Bowl “rubbed [her] the wrong way.”
While she called the pair the "cutest" couple, Kramer said Swift's boyfriend “remind[s her] of an ex.”
She didn't name names but she was previously married to Washington Redskins star Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. Kramer continued to talk about Kelce, calling him "corny" and "cheesy" for "loving the attention" from dating Swift.
“I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love,” Kramer told her listeners. “But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift's team for comment.
Swift and Kelce have been linked since last summer. The pop star went public with the NFL tight end in September 2023, just three months after ending her rocky relationship with controversial rocker Matty Healy.
She was front and center to watch him win Super Bowl LVIII and was spotted dancing and drinking alongside him while celebrating the team's victory.
Swift's love life was splashed all over the headlines after she surprised fans with the release of her TTPD album last month, with several diss songs rumored to be about her exes, Healy and British actor Joe Alwyn. Swift also included a track about Kelce and thanK you aIMee, allegedly dedicated to her longtime enemy Kim Kardashian.