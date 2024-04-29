Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift

So Long, Taylor Swift: Joe Alwyn Has 'Moved on' From Superstar Ex, 'He's Dating and Happy'

taylor swift joe alwyn
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dating for six years before ending their relationship in 2023.

By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift isn't the only one saying so long to her past loves because Joe Alwyn has "moved on" and is "happy" following their April 2023 split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources gave an update on Alwyn after Swift released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), with plenty of songs fans believe are about her ex.

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, the British actor isn't sweating her instant hits like So Long, London, The Black Dog, and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. They claim Alwyn is “doing well” and “focused on work" instead of obsessing over his ex's lyrics.

“He’s dating and happy,” a source spilled to PEOPLE. “He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.”

taylor swift joe alwyn
Source: MEGA

Alwyn has “moved on” from Swift and "is dating," an insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said Alwyn has “moved on” from Swift after their six-year relationship fizzled out last year. They said that while she continues to sing about him, there's no bad blood between the exes.

He “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her,” the source stated, adding, “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

“Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it. He’s not comfortable in the spotlight," the pal said. Swift's high-profile status was reportedly a point of contention in their relationship. Another insider claimed the “differences in their personalities" also contributed to the breakup.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Alwyn isn't the only one who's "moved on" from their romance. Swift seemingly rebounded with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy — however, fans learned it was far from a rebound.

TTPD appeared to reveal that Swift and Healy were in a decades-long love affair. Their relationship came to a screeching halt shortly after the singer finally went public with the controversial bad boy post-Alwyn split.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift matty healy
Source: MEGA

Swift dating Healy after ending her romance with Joe.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Alwyn wasn't happy with Swift over Healy, and allegedly found their couple debut “tacky and weird in the extreme.”

He also allegedly wasn't pleased with Swift's last album and all the songs about the end of their relationship, with the pal claiming she "always said she wouldn’t do that, so it really added salt to the wounds."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift decline met gala invites
Source: MEGA

Swift began dating Travis Kelce in September 2023 after finally ending her alleged decade-long love affair with Matty.

Article continues below advertisement

“Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing — especially when she’s flaunting this tacky new romance. The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts. He’s not the type to kiss and tell, but he’s not a pushover either," they shared.

After breaking things off with Healy, Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The two have been going strong since September 2023.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.