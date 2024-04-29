So Long, Taylor Swift: Joe Alwyn Has 'Moved on' From Superstar Ex, 'He's Dating and Happy'
Taylor Swift isn't the only one saying so long to her past loves because Joe Alwyn has "moved on" and is "happy" following their April 2023 split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources gave an update on Alwyn after Swift released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), with plenty of songs fans believe are about her ex.
According to insiders, the British actor isn't sweating her instant hits like So Long, London, The Black Dog, and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. They claim Alwyn is “doing well” and “focused on work" instead of obsessing over his ex's lyrics.
“He’s dating and happy,” a source spilled to PEOPLE. “He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.”
The insider said Alwyn has “moved on” from Swift after their six-year relationship fizzled out last year. They said that while she continues to sing about him, there's no bad blood between the exes.
He “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her,” the source stated, adding, “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”
“Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it. He’s not comfortable in the spotlight," the pal said. Swift's high-profile status was reportedly a point of contention in their relationship. Another insider claimed the “differences in their personalities" also contributed to the breakup.
Of course, Alwyn isn't the only one who's "moved on" from their romance. Swift seemingly rebounded with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy — however, fans learned it was far from a rebound.
TTPD appeared to reveal that Swift and Healy were in a decades-long love affair. Their relationship came to a screeching halt shortly after the singer finally went public with the controversial bad boy post-Alwyn split.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Alwyn wasn't happy with Swift over Healy, and allegedly found their couple debut “tacky and weird in the extreme.”
He also allegedly wasn't pleased with Swift's last album and all the songs about the end of their relationship, with the pal claiming she "always said she wouldn’t do that, so it really added salt to the wounds."
“Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing — especially when she’s flaunting this tacky new romance. The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts. He’s not the type to kiss and tell, but he’s not a pushover either," they shared.
After breaking things off with Healy, Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The two have been going strong since September 2023.