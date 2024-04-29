Guard Shot Outside of The Weeknd Co-Manager's Encino Home, Confronted by Three Men Wearing Hoodies and Surgical Masks

Multiple 911 calls came in regarding shots fired near the 101 Freeway and White Oak Avenue, authorities revealed.

Amir Esmailian was revealed to be the music exec, more commonly known as Cash XO and the co-founder of XO Records. Investigators said at least four people were at home at the time of the shooting and that Esmailian was among them.

It is believed the security guard who was shot was working for Esmailian and is in his 30s.