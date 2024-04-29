Israel Concerned International Court Planning to Issue Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among top Israeli officials rumored to be facing arrest warrants over the country's actions in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A flurry of media reports have surfaced suggesting the International Criminal Court is considering the citations against a handful of leaders from Israel as well as Hamas.

The New York Times spoke with two anonymous Israeli leaders who said they believed they could be named in the warrants along with Netanyahu and two other high-ranking officials from the country.