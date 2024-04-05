Chris Cuomo Slams 'Weak' Biden for 'Mixed Messages' on Israel-Hamas Conflict After Call for Ceasefire

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo tore into President Joe Biden for what he called "mixed messages" about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cuomo said Biden should take a tougher stance on the war, rather than treating it "as if it were another political point of compromise."

His comments stemmed from a call between Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, in which Biden called for a ceasefire in Gaza after seven food aid workers were killed in Israeli airstrikes.