Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Being 'Higher Than a Kite' During SOTU Address, Demands Drug Tests for Future Debates

donald trump joe biden higher kite sotu address drug tests debates
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently accused Joe Biden of being “higher than a kite” during the president’s State of the Union address last month.

By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump recently accused Joe Biden of being “higher than a kite” during the president’s State of the Union address last month, RadarOnline.com has learned. Trump also demanded drug tests for all future presidential debates.

Trump’s surprising remarks about Biden being “higher than a kite” last month came on Thursday morning during a radio interview with popular conservative radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump joe biden higher kite sotu address drug tests debates
Source: MEGA

Trump’s surprising remarks came on Thursday morning during a radio interview with popular conservative radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt.

“I don't know what he was using, but that was not, hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way it was the worst address I've ever seen,” the embattled ex-president charged.

“I watched the State of the Union, he was all jacked up at the beginning, by the end he was fading fast,” Trump continued. “There's something going on there.”

The 45th president then connected the baggie of cocaine that was found at the White House in July 2023 to President Biden and Biden’s State of the Union address performance last month.

“I think what happened, you know that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know,” Trump suggested during his interview with Hewitt on Thursday. “I think something is going on there.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump joe biden higher kite sotu address drug tests debates
Source: MEGA

“I don't know what he was using, but that was not, hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way it was the worst address I've ever seen."

According to Trump, Biden had to have been “helped some way” by drugs because “most of the time he look[ed] like he was falling asleep” during the State of the Union address.

Meanwhile, the embattled former president once again challenged President Biden to a presidential debate “anytime” and “anywhere” – although he insisted that both candidates be drug tested before the event.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think debates, with him at least, should be drug tested,” Trump concluded on Thursday morning.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Secret Service did recover a small baggie of cocaine from the West Wing of the White House back in July 2023.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump joe biden higher kite sotu address drug tests debates
Source: MEGA

“I think debates, with him at least, should be drug tested."

There was no indication that the cocaine belonged to President Biden or any individual in Biden’s orbit, and investigators concluded that the drugs were most likely left by a tourist or visitor.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s allegations during his interview with Hugh Hewitt on Thursday would also not be the first time that the embattled ex-president accused President Biden of taking drugs.

Trump made similar allegations shortly before he lost to Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump joe biden higher kite sotu address drug tests debates
Source: MEGA

Trump made similar allegations shortly before he lost to Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“Go back and watch his performances in some of those debates,” Trump charged in August 2020. “He didn't know where he was. And all of a sudden, he was not good, he was normal, and I don't understand how.”

“I don't know if there is or not, but somebody said to me: He must be on drugs,” Trump continued. “I don't know if that's true or not, but I'm asking for a drug test. Both candidates. Me, too. I take an aspirin a day.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.