Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Being 'Higher Than a Kite' During SOTU Address, Demands Drug Tests for Future Debates
Donald Trump recently accused Joe Biden of being “higher than a kite” during the president’s State of the Union address last month, RadarOnline.com has learned. Trump also demanded drug tests for all future presidential debates.
Trump’s surprising remarks about Biden being “higher than a kite” last month came on Thursday morning during a radio interview with popular conservative radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt.
“I don't know what he was using, but that was not, hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way it was the worst address I've ever seen,” the embattled ex-president charged.
“I watched the State of the Union, he was all jacked up at the beginning, by the end he was fading fast,” Trump continued. “There's something going on there.”
The 45th president then connected the baggie of cocaine that was found at the White House in July 2023 to President Biden and Biden’s State of the Union address performance last month.
“I think what happened, you know that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know,” Trump suggested during his interview with Hewitt on Thursday. “I think something is going on there.”
According to Trump, Biden had to have been “helped some way” by drugs because “most of the time he look[ed] like he was falling asleep” during the State of the Union address.
Meanwhile, the embattled former president once again challenged President Biden to a presidential debate “anytime” and “anywhere” – although he insisted that both candidates be drug tested before the event.
“I think debates, with him at least, should be drug tested,” Trump concluded on Thursday morning.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Secret Service did recover a small baggie of cocaine from the West Wing of the White House back in July 2023.
There was no indication that the cocaine belonged to President Biden or any individual in Biden’s orbit, and investigators concluded that the drugs were most likely left by a tourist or visitor.
Trump’s allegations during his interview with Hugh Hewitt on Thursday would also not be the first time that the embattled ex-president accused President Biden of taking drugs.
Trump made similar allegations shortly before he lost to Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
“Go back and watch his performances in some of those debates,” Trump charged in August 2020. “He didn't know where he was. And all of a sudden, he was not good, he was normal, and I don't understand how.”
“I don't know if there is or not, but somebody said to me: He must be on drugs,” Trump continued. “I don't know if that's true or not, but I'm asking for a drug test. Both candidates. Me, too. I take an aspirin a day.”