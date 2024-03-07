'For the Good of Our Country': Trump Challenges Biden to Debate 'Anytime, Anywhere' Ahead of Election

The former commander-in-chief challenged Biden to take the podium alongside him after Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign, begging to set a time and place.

Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner and presumptive nominee who did not participate in any GOP primary debates, said it was vital for the two to address their plans for the future.

"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People," he posted via Truth Social.