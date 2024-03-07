'For the Good of Our Country': Trump Challenges Biden to Debate 'Anytime, Anywhere' Ahead of Election
Former President Donald Trump implored President Joe Biden to debate him for the good of the American people in a new Truth Social post shared today, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump and Biden both dominated Super Tuesday elections, setting the stage for a historic rematch in November's general election.
The former commander-in-chief challenged Biden to take the podium alongside him after Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign, begging to set a time and place.
Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner and presumptive nominee who did not participate in any GOP primary debates, said it was vital for the two to address their plans for the future.
"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People," he posted via Truth Social.
"Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump concluded.
Although White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about a debate, a person from the Biden campaign spoke out shortly after Trump's invitation.
"I know Donald Trump's thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base — and that's a conversation we'll have at the appropriate time in this cycle," Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told Fox News Digital in a statement. "But if he's so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn't have to wait!"
"He can join the tens of millions of Americans who will tune in to watch the State of the Union tomorrow night," Tyler continued. "He might even learn a thing or two about bringing people together and actually delivering for the American people."
During the White House press briefing with Jean-Pierre, reporter Peter Doocy pressed for answers on concerns surrounding Biden's "age and acuity" at 81 ahead of a potential debate.
"That's something for the campaign to speak to, not going to speak about that. But to your question about age, I think I sort of answered that," she replied. "You know, you are going to see the State of the Union tomorrow. You are going to hear the president lay out his plans."
Jean-Pierre said he is committed to providing stability for the American people and will continue to fight to make the U.S. a better place. She added, "You are going to hear the president, a president who has had a successful three years of progress, still a lot more work to be done."