'Hyper-Caffeinated, Angry Old Man': Sean Hannity Trashes President Biden's State of the Union Speech

"Tonight, President Joe Biden laid out his radical wishlist for America. His speech was so hyped up it was bizarre," said Hannity while presenting his thoughts to viewers. "I will not be shouting the whole hour. Frankly, so at odds with Everyday Joe, it's even frightening to me."

"He spent most of the night shouting, speeding through his speech," said the media personality, adding that it was a stark contrast "from the normal, everyday Joe that can barely string two sentences together."

"At times it became uncomfortable watching him screaming and yelling and speeding through that speech," Hannity continued, claiming it was frighteningly different from the president's usual mumbles and gaffes while taking the podium.