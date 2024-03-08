Your tip
'Hyper-Caffeinated, Angry Old Man': Sean Hannity Trashes President Biden's State of the Union Speech

Fox News host Sean Hannity sounded off about President Biden's State of the Union speech during his Thursday coverage.

Mar. 8 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Fox News host Sean Hannity said it was tough to watch President Joe Biden "overcompensating" during his State of the Union address on Thursday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The commander-in-chief delivered fervent remarks during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber, veering off-script at times to make points while assuring Americans that he is equipped and prepared to handle the job for another four years over GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

"Tonight, President Joe Biden laid out his radical wishlist for America. His speech was so hyped up it was bizarre," said Hannity while presenting his thoughts to viewers. "I will not be shouting the whole hour. Frankly, so at odds with Everyday Joe, it's even frightening to me."

"He spent most of the night shouting, speeding through his speech," said the media personality, adding that it was a stark contrast "from the normal, everyday Joe that can barely string two sentences together."

"At times it became uncomfortable watching him screaming and yelling and speeding through that speech," Hannity continued, claiming it was frighteningly different from the president's usual mumbles and gaffes while taking the podium.

The Fox host poked fun at how the Associated Press "affectionately" referred to Biden's demeanor as "feisty" during his SOTU address.

"Tonight, America saw, let's say, a very different Joe Biden. I might call him 'Jacked-Up Joe.' And that's being charitable," said Hannity. "He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry, old man. We'll have a lot more on that coming up."

"And in spite of what Joe Biden claimed tonight, sadly the state of our union is not strong," he argued. "And sadly, politics was the clear agenda of the president, and facts and truth, that took a backseat to that radical agenda. This was a DNC political speech."

"Biden's address was literally filled up with Jacked-Up Joe screaming lie after lie," he continued.

During the 68-minute speech, Biden made an effort to quell concerns about his age and mental fitness.

"I know I may not look like it, but I've been around a while," the president stated. "And when you get to my age certain things become clearer than ever before."

"My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy," he said on Thursday. "A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me."

