Biden and Democrats 'Only Care About Black People Every Four Years,' Charles Barkley Claims After Backlash Over Trump Remarks
CNN anchor Charles Barkley accused President Biden and Democrats of only caring about black people “every four years,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Barley co-hosted his weekly show King Charles with Gayle King. The duo led a panel, featuring Van Jones, where they discussed the question "What about Donald Trump appeals to some Black voters?"
The NBA legend answered telling King and his guests, "The reason I think the Democratic Party and Mr. Biden, President Biden, is losing Black votes is they only care about Black people every four years.”
Barkley continued, "They come into our neighborhoods and say, “We’re going to make stuff better. We’re going to do this, do this, do this,” and then finally us Black people are like, “I don’t know man, other than my ability to dunk a basketball, all my neighbors’ hoods are still the same, our schools are still the same,” and that’s why I think Black people are leaving disappointed the Democratic Party because, I ain’t gonna lie, I voted Democratic every time just ’cause I thought it was gonna help Black people and poor people, ’cause Black people and poor White people, they’re in the same boat."
The co-host added, "And like, I didn’t care who the president was, I’m not gonna lie, but I only voted Republican one time in my life, that was for John Kasich and I knew he couldn’t win, but then I’m starting to look like, man, I understand why Black people are leaving– want to vote for somebody else because every four years they come into our neighborhoods and, “Man, we’re going to make things better for you.”
Jones agreed with Barkley's opinion. He said, "I think that’s true."
He added, “I do want to point out though that poor Black folks have been voting for Democrats for two generations, not as much progress as you want. Poor White folks have been voting for Republicans in Appalachia and other places for three generations or four and not that much progress. So there’s a poor people problem with both parties.”
Barkley took time during the show to address backlash over recent remarks he made on King Charles about Black people supporting Trump. He said he would punch a black person in the face if he saw them walking down the street with a Trump mugshot on their shirt.
He tried to calm the uproar telling viewers, "Obviously, I’m not gonna go around punching random strangers in the face. People can vote for who they want to.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barkley's controversial remarks comes as King Charles struggles to find an audience.