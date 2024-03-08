'Everyone's Losing It': GOP Sen. Katie Britt Trashed Over 'Disaster' Response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address
GOP Senator Katie Britt was trashed by members of her own party this week for her “disaster” response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, RadarOnline.com can report.
Senator Britt came under fire for the speech she delivered from her kitchen table immediately after President Biden’s address on Thursday night.
"Our future starts around kitchen tables just like this with moms and dads just like you,” Britt said during one part of her response. “And you are why I believe with every fiber of my being that despite the current state of our union our best days are still ahead.”
But the Alabama lawmaker’s response was said to be such a “disaster” that former President Donald Trump has started to reconsider Britt as a potential running mate in the upcoming presidential election.
“Everyone’s f------ losing it,” one Republican said, according to the Daily Beast. “It’s one of our biggest disasters ever.”
Other members of the GOP acknowledged that Britt was an “impressive” senator but questioned the Alabama politician’s decision to deliver the party’s official State of the Union response from her kitchen table on Thursday night.
“Senator Katie Britt is a very impressive person. She ran a hell of race in Alabama,” Alyssa Farah Griffin tweeted. “I do not understand the decision to put her in a *KITCHEN* for one of the most important speeches she’s ever given.”
Olivia Perez-Cubas, who served as spokesperson for Nikki Haley’s recently suspended 2024 campaign, agreed with Farah Griffin and questioned Britt’s decision to deliver her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address from a kitchen table.
“While Katie Boyd Britt is incredibly impressive, unsure why she felt the need to deliver the SOTU response from a kitchen…” Perez-Cubas wrote in a tweet of her own after Britt’s panned response.
Other high-profile Republicans called the Alabama senator’s State of the Union response “creepy,” “unfortunate,” and “clearly over-coached” while others compared Britt’s speech to similarly disastrous State of the Union response made by the likes of former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal back in 2009 and Florida Senator Marco Rubio in 2017.
Meanwhile, Senator Britt’s response was panned on social media shortly after the GOP uploaded her speech online on Thursday night.
One X user called Britt’s official response “some weird, creepy s---” while others called the Alabama senator’s speech “literally so bad” and the “worst speech ever.”
“Should’ve kept this one in the drafts…” one person tweeted.
“I’ve seen better delivery from a 6th grade middle schooler on the first day of speech class,” another individual responded. “It was pathetic.”
“What an embarrassment,” one more user tweeted.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Senator Britt’s official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address came immediately after the 81-year-old commander-in-chief wrapped up his remarks on Capitol Hill on Thursday night.
While Biden suffered a few notable slip-ups during his more than one-hour address this week, he was applauded by members of his party for his tough stance on his presidential predecessor, his calls for support for Ukraine, and his attempt to flip the script on the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border.