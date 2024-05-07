Ex-Lakers Point Guard Darius Morris' Autopsy Compete, Cause of Death Pending Investigation

Former Lakers star Darius Morris' autopsy is complete. RadarOnline.com confirmed with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office that the ex-NBA point guard's examination was done on May 3 and his body is ready to be released to the funeral home of his family's choosing.

Morris' cause of death is pending an investigation.

"Due to the ongoing death investigation, the department cannot disclose what additional testing/studies being conducted by our office," a spokesperson for the coroner told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday.