Ex-Lakers Point Guard Darius Morris' Autopsy Compete, Cause of Death Pending Investigation
Former Lakers star Darius Morris' autopsy is complete. RadarOnline.com confirmed with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office that the ex-NBA point guard's examination was done on May 3 and his body is ready to be released to the funeral home of his family's choosing.
Morris' cause of death is pending an investigation.
"Due to the ongoing death investigation, the department cannot disclose what additional testing/studies being conducted by our office," a spokesperson for the coroner told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, Morris' family announced his unexpected passing, which we confirmed happened on May 2.
"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," their statement on Saturday read per TMZ. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
He was only 33 years old.
The Lakers also addressed his death, revealing on X, "We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris." They included a photo of him from his days on the team. Last week, sources told RadarOnline.com that Morris' body was discovered in an L.A.-area home.
When we contacted the medical examiner on Friday, we were told he was not in their system.
Details surrounding his funeral have not been released.
He grew up in Carson, CA, and was a high school standout at Windward, leading them to the championship his senior year. Morris was ranked three times as the top 20 best high school basketball point guard in the nation by ESPN before going to the University of Michigan, where he broke several records.
Morris was selected as a second-round pick for the Lakers in the 2011 NBA draft, starting his professional basketball career in his hometown. He played alongside some of the league's greatest players, including Kobe Bryant, who Morris balled with for two of his four-year career.
Besides the Lakers, Morris played for the Philadelphia 76ers, L.A. Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets. His basketball career didn't end with the NBA.
Morris went on to play overseas for China, Russia, and France.
R.I.P.