Family Drama: Michael Douglas' Son Cameron's Ex Demands Sole Custody of Their Two Kids
Cameron Douglas' ex-girlfriend is requesting full custody of the former couple's two children in the wake of their purported split, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 45-year-old is the son of famed box office star Michael Douglas, who is now married to actress Catherine Zeta Jones.
The Academy award-winning actor shares son Cameron with ex-wife Diandra Luker, who he was married to from 1977 to 2000.
Legal docs obtained by this outlet revealed that Viviane Thibes submitted her filing at Superior Court of Los Angeles on Monday, asking for sole legal and physical custody of the kids she shares with Cameron, ages 6 and 3.
The Blast was first to report the news.
It appeared the rumored exes were still together in February as Cameron took to Instagram to share photos of his two kids while celebrating Viviane's birthday with a loving message.
"Happy Birthday Vivi. This year is yours. The year of the dragon and you are on fire. Enjoy the ride @vivianethibes We Love you," he wrote.
In her new filing, RadarOnline.com can confirm that Thibes checked the boxes asking for Cameron to cover the fees and costs of litigation, including attorney fees, expert fees, guardian ad litem fees, and other costs of the action or pretrial proceedings.
Cameron has been open about his struggles in the past, making headlines for substance abuse and run-ins with the law while growing up as the son of a prominent Hollywood star.
"I think when somebody is really struggling, to have love and support is crucial. Because at least for myself, there are some parts of my life that were so dark that I was maybe starting to lose hope for myself," he told PEOPLE last May. "Then having the love and support of people that you also love and respect, it was just critical for me."
At the time, Cameron spoke about a recent episode of his online recovery talkshow Addiction Talk by American Addiction Centers while being candid about his own journey.
"I'm certainly not going to try to hide anything from them," Cameron said, referring to his loved ones. "All that stuff is just in the past. Maybe some interesting stories for the campfire one day."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"My lifestyle is all about staying healthy and focused," the father of two proudly shared at the time before praising his longtime girlfriend. "There's nothing better than two beautiful children to keep you focused. And their mother, Viviane, is such a fantastic mother and so very helpful."