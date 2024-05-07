Donald Trump 'Got a Little Physical' With Lawyer Susan Necheles During Stormy Daniels Testimony: Report

Donald Trump reportedly got a bit "physical" with one of his attorneys, Susan Necheles, during the bombshell testimony of Stormy Daniels in his New York hush money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The trial took a stunning turn on Tuesday as the adult film star was unexpectedly called to the witness stand to answer questions about the alleged $130k hush money payment she claimed to have received in 2016. Trump's former attorney and "fixer," Michael Cohen, reportedly paid her the sum in exchange for her silence about an affair she allegedly had with the former president.