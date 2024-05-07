Stormy Daniels' Testimony: Donald Trump Admitted He and Melania 'Don’t Even Sleep in the Same Room'
Donald Trump allegedly grew visibly irritated when adult film star Stormy Daniels took the stand to testify in the ex-president’s criminal hush money trial, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come amid Trump’s criminal hush money trial in Manhattan, Daniels was called to the witness stand on Tuesday to testify about her alleged 2006 affair with the embattled ex-president.
According to Daniels, she and Trump discussed the former president’s current wife – Melania Trump – shortly after Daniels met Trump inside his Lake Tahoe hotel room that July.
When Daniels called Melania “very beautiful,” Trump allegedly told her that he and Melania “don’t even sleep in the same room.”
“Daniels says when Trump showed her a photo of Melania, she said she was beautiful,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported from inside the courtroom on Tuesday. “He said not to worry, ‘We don’t even sleep in the same room.’”
“Trump shook his head and muttered something to his legal team as she said this,” Collins continued regarding Trump’s reaction to Daniels’ bombshell testimony. “He appears increasingly irritated as she testifies.”
Meanwhile, Daniels shared a series of other shocking claims during her testimony in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. The adult film star also claimed that she “spanked” Trump with a Forbes magazine during their hotel rendezvous in July 2006.
"I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner," Daniels told the jury.
"Someone should spank you with that," she recalled telling Trump regarding the magazine with his face on it. "So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him.”
"And he was much more polite,” Daniels added.
Later in Daniels’ testimony, she detailed the alleged sexual encounter she shared with Trump inside the hotel room back in July 2006.
According to Daniels, she exited the hotel room bathroom and found Trump “sitting on his bed in only boxer shorts.”
"And that’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion," Daniels testified. “Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation."
“He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that," she added. “The next thing I know, I was on the bed, somehow on the opposite side of the bed from where we had been standing. I had my clothes and my shoes off.”
"I just left as fast as I could," Daniels said regarding the immediate aftermath of the alleged sexual encounter. “He didn’t give me anything, he didn’t offer to pay me or give me his cell phone number or anything like that.”
Daniels also claimed that Trump “did not express any concern” about Melania finding out about the pair’s alleged affair.
“I felt ashamed that I didn’t stop it and that I didn’t say no,” Daniels told the jury during one portion of her testimony.