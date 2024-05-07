Stormy Daniels' Testimony: Donald Trump Admitted He and Melania 'Don’t Even Sleep in the Same Room'

Meanwhile, Daniels shared a series of other shocking claims during her testimony in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. The adult film star also claimed that she “spanked” Trump with a Forbes magazine during their hotel rendezvous in July 2006.

"I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner," Daniels told the jury.

"Someone should spank you with that," she recalled telling Trump regarding the magazine with his face on it. "So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him.”