Donald Trump's Former Aide Hope Hicks Breaks Down in Tears While Testifying in Hush Money Trial
Hope Hicks, longtime aide to Donald Trump, broke down in tears while testifying at his hush money trial on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hicks, who served as Trump's 2016 campaign press secretary, was asked about her time working with Trump and her knowledge of any alleged attempts the ex-president made to cover up payments made to Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal before the presidential election.
Moments into her cross-examination with Trump lawyer Emil Bove, Hicks suddenly burst into tears.
"I want to talk to you about your time at the Trump Organization," Bove asked.
Hicks then became overwhelmed with emotions, audibly sniffling as she reached for a tissue.
Judge Juan Merchan asked if she needed a minute and called for a short recess.
Hicks slowly walked back to the stand after a brief break. She apologized to Trump's attorney, "Sorry about that," before continuing her testimony.
Leading up to her breakdown during cross-examination, Hicks recalled a damning phone call with Trump during direct examination.
Hicks said Trump told her that Cohen made a payment to Daniels to "protect him from a false allegation" out of the "kindness of his own heart," which Hicks expressed doubt over.
Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo pressed Hicks further on Cohen making the payment and whether or not it aligned with her interactions with him.
"I’d say that would be out of character for Michael," Hicks said before adding, "I didn’t know Michael to be an especially charitable person or selfless person."
Hicks also testified that Trump made it clear she was to deny the bombshell Wall Street Journal story about his alleged 2006 affair with Daniels during a November 8, 2016 conversation, just four days before the election.
"He wanted to make sure that there was a denial of any kind of relationship," Hicks said.
The former campaign press secretary further revealed Trump did not want his wife Melania to know about the story, which also included allegations of an affair with McDougal.
"He was concerned about how it would be viewed by his wife, and he wanted me to make sure the newspapers weren’t delivered to the residence that morning," Hicks explained.
Trump has denied having an affair with both Daniels and McDougal.