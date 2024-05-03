Donald Trump's Former Aide Hope Hicks Breaks Down in Tears While Testifying in Hush Money Trial

Hope Hicks, longtime aide to Donald Trump, broke down in tears while testifying at his hush money trial on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hicks, who served as Trump's 2016 campaign press secretary, was asked about her time working with Trump and her knowledge of any alleged attempts the ex-president made to cover up payments made to Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal before the presidential election.