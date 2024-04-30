Stormy Daniels' Friend Says Ex-Adult Film Star Will Gladly Look Trump 'Dead in the Face' and Call Him Out in Court
A friend of Stormy Daniels predicted the former adult film star is going to take the stand and look Donald Trump "dead in the face" during the hush money election interference trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speculation is growing that Daniels will serve as a witness and fellow adult film star Alana Evans said that her pal has been preparing for her day in court.
"Stormy is an incredible woman," Evans told Abby Phillip on Monday night's CNN NewsNight. "She's been steadfast through this entire process. She's been very solid. So, honestly, I would imagine that she's ready for this."
The case has continued to send shockwaves amid news that Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump that if he continues to violate the gag order, there may be "an incarceratory punishment" imposed.
Trump has since been held in contempt for nine violations of Merchan's gag order, with a fine of $1,000 for each instance.
On Tuesday, Merchan ordered Trump to remove seven posts violating the order from his Truth Social account and two additional posts from his campaign website by 2:15 PM.
As we previously reported, Trump was prohibited from "making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses concerning their potential participation in the investigation or in this criminal proceeding" and "public statements about any prospective juror or any juror."
Trump has continued to maintain his innocence after pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his reimbursement to former lawyer Michael Cohen for Cohen's alleged hush money payment to Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 campaign. Daniels alleged to have a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, which he denied.
"What do you think will be going through her mind when she's in that room?" Phillip asked Evans.
Evans said Daniels has been gearing up for this moment. "Stormy has been incredibly honest since day one, as soon as she was allowed to be, you know, once they dealt with the NDA issues. I think that Stormy is going to be a strong witness," she told Phillip.
"At this point, I don't think anyone is denying the idea of what happened when we were in Tahoe. I don't think that people still believe that there’s no truth. So, I think that Stormy has a lot of support with her time on the stand," she said.
Evans explained that facing Trump will allow Daniels the opportunity to "finally be able to put her voice to the truth in a way that we've all been waiting for."
"I realize that Trump has continued to deny this, but I think so did Michael Cohen for a long time," she pointed out. "Michael Cohen called all of us liars and we see exactly where Michael Cohen is now, standing on the side of Stormy supporting his role in this. So, I think there's a lot of players at hand and I think that justice will prevail."