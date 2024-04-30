Trump has continued to maintain his innocence after pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his reimbursement to former lawyer Michael Cohen for Cohen's alleged hush money payment to Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 campaign. Daniels alleged to have a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, which he denied.

"What do you think will be going through her mind when she's in that room?" Phillip asked Evans.

Evans said Daniels has been gearing up for this moment. "Stormy has been incredibly honest since day one, as soon as she was allowed to be, you know, once they dealt with the NDA issues. I think that Stormy is going to be a strong witness," she told Phillip.