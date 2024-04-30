Home > Exclusives > court Exclusive REVEALED: Ex-'As the World Turns' Star Cady McClain Hit Soap Star Husband Jon Lindstrom With Divorce Papers Months Before Announcing Split Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 30 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

As The World Turns alums Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom revealed they were splitting this week — but we've learned the actress hit her estranged husband with divorce papers months before the shocking announcement. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cady [real name: Katie Jo McClain] filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2023.

In her filing, Cady listed the date of marriage as Valentine's Day in 2014 and the date of separation as "to be determined." She said they had no minor children. Cady checked the box indicating "irreconcilable differences" was the reason for the marriage ending.

Cady was unclear about her request for spousal support because she said both parties should receive support — which doesn’t usually happen in divorces. Regarding separate and community property, Cady said she “has not had sufficient opportunity to identify and list such property and reserves the right to amend this petition.”

The actress asked that both parties be on the hook for their legal fees in the case. She added a note at the end that read, “The parties intend to resolve this matter confidentially.” A hearing was held in November, but Cady failed to appear. The case had no activity until February 2024 when Cady provided proof that Jon had been served with the legal paperwork. The case is still pending.

On April 27, 2024, months after Cady filed, the exes released a joint statement about their breakup after 10 years together. “Cady and Jon here. We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart,” they said.

“After serious consideration, we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage," they added. "We remain friends and wish each other every happiness.” “As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life. Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter," they ended.

Cady and Jon met in 2010 while working on As The World Turns. They wed 4 years later. Cady has starred in All My Children while Jon has appeared in General Hospital.

Both Cady and Jon both secured nominations for their work on As the World Turns.