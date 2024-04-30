Late Singer Mandisa's Dad Believes She 'Fell Down,' Reveals She Was 'Weak' From Covid-19 Before Mysterious Death
As speculation swirls over late Christian music icon Mandisa's mysterious death, her father is revealing new details about his daughter's condition before she passed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The gospel singer and American Idol alum was just 47 when she was found dead earlier this month at her home in Franklin, a Tennessee city just outside Nashville.
John Hundley reportedly believes that self-harm was not a factor, despite the unknown cause of his daughter's death and her outspoken battle with depression sparking rumors.
John spoke at his daughter's memorial service at Brentwood Baptist Church in Nashville over the weekend and revealed that Mandisa had been "weak" and was recovering from Covid-19 before she died.
He said, "What I think happened" is that "Mandisa fell down in her bedroom," per a video of his speech posted to YouTube by Gospel Music Buzz.
"They found her on the floor. If you look from the rear of her bed, she was laying on the left side. It’s clear that's where she was laying, there was a couple of big rugs there and some clothes," John explained.
The singer's dad added that he found her phone "on the right side of the bed," and he felt it would have been impossible "for Mandisa to get around the bed, go out there and get a phone to call for help."
John said he had stayed at his daughter's home since she passed and was speaking to detectives regularly about their investigation.
Franklin police told RadarOnline.com last week that no criminal activity was suspected, adding the singer's death was not being investigated as suspicious.
The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed an autopsy had been completed, but the cause of death was still pending and a spokesperson said it could take between eight and 12 weeks for the results to be released.
The medical examiner was initially unable to verify that the remains belonged to the singer, whose full name is Mandisa Hundley. Forensic testing needed to be conducted to confirm her identity, the office told us.
Mandisa’s father initially confirmed her death in a statement to TMZ, expressing disbelief. The outlet, paraphrasing John, said her passing "was unexpected and a total shock to the family."
David Pierce, the chief media officer at Christian radio station K-Love, also commented on the Grammy winner's death. He said, "Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles."
"Mandisa’s struggles are over,” Pierce continued. “She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us."
A statement posted to her Facebook account announcing her death honored the singer as "a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world."
During her time on Season 5 of American Idol in 2006, Mandisa landed in the Top 10 and ultimately placed ninth. She released her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007, followed by several others.
Her fifth album, Overcomer, won the 2014 Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album