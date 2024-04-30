Late Singer Mandisa's Dad Believes She 'Fell Down,' Reveals She Was 'Weak' From Covid-19 Before Mysterious Death

As speculation swirls over late Christian music icon Mandisa's mysterious death, her father is revealing new details about his daughter's condition before she passed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The gospel singer and American Idol alum was just 47 when she was found dead earlier this month at her home in Franklin, a Tennessee city just outside Nashville.

John Hundley reportedly believes that self-harm was not a factor, despite the unknown cause of his daughter's death and her outspoken battle with depression sparking rumors.