REVEALED: '90 Day Fiance' Star Geoffrey Paschel Remains Locked Up at Prison Where 5 Inmate Stabbings Occurred in Less Than a Month

A rep for the facility told RadarOnline.com in an update that there have been no additional stabbing incidents at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center since that outbreak.

Paschel is serving his time at the facility after being sentenced to 18 years in prison on February 3, 2022, but is not reported to be involved in the incidents.

He was found guilty in 2021 on charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls charges stemming from a dispute he had with his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, who told police that Paschel allegedly assaulted her at his Rocky Hill, Tennessee, home.