REVEALED: '90 Day Fiance' Star Geoffrey Paschel Remains Locked Up at Prison Where 5 Inmate Stabbings Occurred in Less Than a Month
A private prison located in Hartsville, Tennessee, where former 90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel is locked up alongside many other convicts, faced a surge of violence earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At least five inmates were stabbed in less than a month at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility in February, this outlet can confirm.
A rep for the facility told RadarOnline.com in an update that there have been no additional stabbing incidents at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center since that outbreak.
Paschel is serving his time at the facility after being sentenced to 18 years in prison on February 3, 2022, but is not reported to be involved in the incidents.
He was found guilty in 2021 on charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls charges stemming from a dispute he had with his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, who told police that Paschel allegedly assaulted her at his Rocky Hill, Tennessee, home.
His sentence ends Oct. 2038, according to jail records.
Fox 17 News was first to report on the stabbings, which took place at the facility on Jan. 14, Jan. 22, and Feb. 3.
Two people were stabbed on Jan. 14. One inmate was stabbed in the neck. In a separate and unrelated incident, another inmate was stabbed multiple times by another, according to Core Civic, a private corrections firm that manages the facility.
- '90 Day Fiancé' Star Yolanda Leak's BF John Breaks Off Relationship, Exposes Shocking Text: Source
- Missing '90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi FOUND, Visits Sheriff's Department After Concerns Over Whereabouts
- '90 Day Fiance' Star Mary Apologizes for Fundraiser to Treat Colon Cancer She Never Had: 'Please Stop Harassing and Wishing Me to Die'
The two people stabbed on Jan. 22 involved a physical dispute between a group of inmates. The Feb. 3 stabbing also involved a physical altercation between inmates.
None of the incidents were reported to be deadly or life-threatening but it was revealed that medical helicopters were called on all four occasions.
"It's important to reiterate that our top priority is the safe, secure management of our facilities and caring for inmates in a humane and appropriate environment," Core Civic shared in a statement with the outlet at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"This commitment is shared by TDOC, and we work together to ensure our administrative processes are fully compliant and provide total transparency into our operations."
"TDOC employs two, full-time, on-site contract monitors at TTCC that work to ensure our full compliance with prescribed policies and procedures," they said. "TTCC is also subject to multiple layers of oversight from our government partner and independent third parties like the American Correctional Association (ACA). That oversight includes both scheduled and unscheduled inspections of our operations."
A Trousdale Turner Correctional Center rep told RadarOnline.com that no incidents have happened at the medium-security facility since then.