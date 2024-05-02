'RADICAL': Trump Rages Against 'CORRUPT AND HIGHLY CONFLICTED' Judge Overseeing Hush Money Trial Hours After Being Found in Contempt of Court
Donald Trump woke up ready for a fight against the judge overseeing his hush money criminal trial — and told his supporters they should not let the "RADICAL LEFT" judge "interfere" with the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social at around 7 AM with a fiery message about Judge Juan Merchan.
Trump wrote, "WE CANNOT LET THIS RADICAL LEFT, CORRUPT AND HIGHLY CONFLICTED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT JUDGE INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024 — THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY."
He added, "THE USA IS TRULY A NATION IN DECLINE! REMOVE THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL GAG ORDER."
Trump added, "THIS IS A RADICAL LEFT REVOLUTION TAKING PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY. WHERE IS CROOKED JOE BIDEN? WHERE IS GOVERNOR NEWSCUM? THE DANGER TO OUR COUNTRY IS FROM THE LEFT, NOT FROM THE RIGHT!!!"
The message comes after Trump was found in contempt of court for violating the gag order Merchan put in place.
Later today, Trump will be back in court as his hush money trial resumes in New York. The ex-president appeared in court since the start of the trial. At times, he has fallen asleep during the proceedings. Sources in court said he seemed more engaged when certain witnesses were testifying on the stand.
- 'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Tears Into Donald Trump for 'Farting Up a Storm' in Court, Argues Hush Money Trial is Turning Off Voters
- Trump Campaign Gripes About Commission's Refusal to Move Up Debate Schedule, Calls Upon President Biden's Team to Lock In Date
- Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump Over 'Shocking' Comments on Abortion Rights in TIME Magazine Interview
Trump's one-time close friend David Pecker, the head of the company once known as American Media Inc., took the stand for days. He told the jury how he helped Trump with the $150k payment made to model Karen McDougal, who alleged she had an affair with Trump while he was married to Melania, ahead of the election.
The payment was made to keep her story about Trump from coming out, Pecker told the court.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Pecker testified that he worked closely with Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen on the matter. Prosecutors accused Trump and his associates of a $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the election and then making false business records to cover up the act.
The prosecutors are expected to call Stormy to the stand to talk about her alleged relationship with Trump while under oath.