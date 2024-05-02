Trump added, "THIS IS A RADICAL LEFT REVOLUTION TAKING PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY. WHERE IS CROOKED JOE BIDEN? WHERE IS GOVERNOR NEWSCUM? THE DANGER TO OUR COUNTRY IS FROM THE LEFT, NOT FROM THE RIGHT!!!"

The message comes after Trump was found in contempt of court for violating the gag order Merchan put in place.

Later today, Trump will be back in court as his hush money trial resumes in New York. The ex-president appeared in court since the start of the trial. At times, he has fallen asleep during the proceedings. Sources in court said he seemed more engaged when certain witnesses were testifying on the stand.