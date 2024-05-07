Lakers’ Christian Wood’s Ex-GF Yasmine Lopez Awarded Supervised Visitation With Son After Being Hit With 3-Year Restraining Order

Christian Wood’s ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez will be allowed supervised visitation with her son after the court awarded the NBA star sole physical custody.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, as part of the 3-year restraining order the court awarded Wood against his ex, Lopez will visit her son Kobe at Wood’s Beverly Hills home with a professional supervisor/monitor. She will be allowed 3 visits per week for 1-hour each.

“[Lopez] shall arrive and leave after the visit concludes peacefully,” the order read.