Lakers' Star Christian Wood Granted Sole Custody of 10-Month-Old Son, 3-Year Restraining Order Against Ex Yasmine Lopez

As we previously reported, the Lakers star was granted a temporary restraining order against Lopez in March. In court documents, he claimed his ex showed up at his LA home on February 23, 2024, with a group of her friends.

He claimed his ex-climbed his fence and gained access to his Mercedes-Benz.

Wood claimed Lopez vandalized his car by making deep scratches all over. In his filing, he said Lopez opened the door to another door and was seen walking around his property.