WATCH: Piers Morgan Snaps at Cornel West During Tense Debate About Israel and Palestine — 'How Dare You Call Me a Racist!'
Piers Morgan snapped at independent presidential candidate Cornel West this week during a tense debate about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Middle East, RadarOnline.com can report.
The fiery debate between Morgan and West unfolded on Wednesday as the pair discussed the anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests taking place at colleges and universities across the United States.
But the already tense discussion ultimately took a sudden turn for the worse after West called Morgan a racist.
“All you want to talk about is the Jewish students,” West charged during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday. “Then in fact you become an extension of propaganda.”
“And that’s why I call you a racist,” the independent presidential candidate continued, “because it means then that Palestinian lives do not have the same value as an Israeli life.”
Morgan immediately snapped back at West and slammed the philosopher-turned-politician for calling him a racist.
“Honestly, how dare you,” Morgan retaliated. “How dare you call me a racist!”
“What you don’t know is before I did this debate, I did a long interview with one of the IDF spokesmen in which I went after him about their planned invasion of Rafah because I think it would be a catastrophic mistake,” the Piers Morgan Uncensored host continued.
“So don’t call me a racist.”
Meanwhile, Morgan and West battled back-and-forth over West’s claim that President Joe Biden also believed that “Palestinian lives do not have the same value as an Israeli life.”
“Biden believes that too,” the political activist asked Morgan on Wednesday. “Do you think Biden believes that Palestinian life has the same value as Israeli life?”
“Yes, I do,” Morgan responded.
“Absolutely not!” West shot back. “He doesn’t have a moral fiber in his bone when it comes to the Palestinian predicament!”
The pair ultimately concluded their tense debate by once again arguing over whether Palestinian lives matter and are treated as equally to Jewish lives amid the ongoing war between the two countries.
“I believe Palestinian lives matter just as much as any other life and I’ve always said that,” Morgan insisted. “Don’t throw around the word ‘racist’ without any evidence to support the fact that I’m a racist.”
“Does not manifest in your framing, brother. Does not manifest in your framing,” West fired back. “I’ve been hearing the evidence.”
“It’s not throwing around,” West added. “It’s the reality.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, dozens of anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests have broken out on college and university campuses across the United States in recent weeks.
One group of pro-Palestine protestors successfully occupied Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall for almost 24 hours earlier this week, while other protestors clashed with police at the University of California, Los Angeles.
"I condemn the antisemitic protests,” President Biden said of the protests breaking out across the nation. "I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians."