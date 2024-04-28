Your tip
Anti-Israel Protesters Hang Palestinian Flag Over Star-Studded White House Correspondents Dinner Red Carpet

Apr. 28 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Anti-Israel protesters caused a stir outside of the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, draping an enormous Palestinian flag over the side of the Washington Hilton hotel and shouting at guests as they arrived, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Protesters flooded the red carpet of the White House Correspondents Dinner.

According to the New York Post, some protesters flooded the red carpet at the star-studded event as hundreds of people began chanting "f--- Joe Biden" as the president's motorcade arrived at the event.

Footage taken from the scene shows the large group of delighted protesters cheering after the Palestinian flag unfurled from one of the hotel’s top floors and draping halfway down the 12-story building.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Other demonstrators began chanting “shame on you” at the other guests.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner was among the guests mobbed by protesters as she attempted to enter the hotel.

According to the outlet, demonstrators appeared to have made their way into the hotel, storming the red carpet and waving several large signs that read "Biden's Legacy is Genocide" and "Free Palestine."

Chuck Schumer at the event.

The glamorous guest list at the comedy event included Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, SNL comedian Colin Jost, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Rosario Dawson, Billy Porter and Molly Ringwald, along with several famed journalists and correspondents.

Joe Biden took some jabs at Trump during his speech.

During the actual event, Biden took a few swings at his primary opponent, former President Donald Trump, devoting a good part of his speech to the "serious threat to democracy."

“Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather,” the president quipped, referring to Trump’s current hush money trial.

He also took a few jabs at the GOP leader for falling asleep at his own criminal trial, calling him "sleepy Don" at the event.

“Trump’s speech was so embarrassing, the statue of Robert E. Lee surrendered again,” Biden told the crowd. "The stakes couldn’t be higher ... Every single one of us has a role to play, a serious role to play, in making sure democracy endures. American democracy."

"In an age of disinformation, credible information people can trust is more important than ever," he continued. "That makes you, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart, that makes you more important than ever.”

Biden's speech, which lasted around 10 minutes, failed to mention the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine or the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza leaving many families starving.

