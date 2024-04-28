'Campaign of Discrimination': Kanye West Sued for Allegedly Firing Black Donda Academy Employee Over Refusal to Cut Dreads

Kanye West has been sued by another former staffer at his Donda Academy school who alleges that the rapper "frequently screamed at and berated Black employees," RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Friday and obtained by Page Six, Benjamin Deshon Provo claimed he suffered "severe emotional distress" after being hired as a security guard in August 2021 and later fired for refusing to cut his dreadlocks.

Provo’s attorneys argued that he found himself at the “epicenter of a campaign of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation as a result of being an unapologetically Black man, and a follower of the Muslim faith.” He is seeking damages for discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, and labor code violations.