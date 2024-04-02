Your tip
Kanye West Sued: Accused of Targeting Black Employees at Donda Academy and Spewing Hate Against Jews in Private Meetings

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is being sued by another ex-Donda employee.

By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Kanye West has been hit with another lawsuit — this time, by an ex-staffer, who accused the rapper of berating Black employees at his Donda Academy, gushing over Hitler, and trash-talking the Jewish community during private meetings.

The suit obtained by RadarOnline.com was filed by a man named Trevor Phillips, who said he was hired in November 2022 for a position at Yeezy; however, he later learned he'd be placed on a team called the "Vertically Integrated Crew" with four others, and their duties would be at Donda.

kanye west donda academy denies ex teachers racial discriminated against no emotional distress fired lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Trevor Phillips claimed Kanye "treated the black staff considerably worse than white employees."

"From the start of Phillips' tenure working at Yeezy and Donda, it was immediately apparent to him, and others, that Kanye treated the black staff considerably worse than white employees. Even when class was in session, Kanye would scream and berate black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff. Often, Kanye targeted Phillips — a black man — not just with this disparate and harassing behavior, but complete and utter disdain," Phillips alleged in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The documents also stated that "on several occasions, Phillips also witnessed Kanye (1) spew forth hate (2) profess antisemitic tropes and lies, (3) threaten the LGBTQ+ community, and even (4) on one occasion, almost sexually stimulate himself."

Phillips claimed he began pushing back "against Kanye's bigotry," which he said made him "an even bigger target."

third former teacher kanye west amended complaint donda academy
Source: MEGA

A school believed to be a Donda Academy in Simi Valley.

"In return, Kanye responded mercilessly, with incessant harassment, humiliation, and attempts to both mentally control, and destroy Phillips," the suit claimed. The ex-staffer gave examples of Kanye's alleged behavior, claiming he was subjected to a "vulgar lashing in front of schoolchildren and their parents." He also claimed the rapper allegedly "threatened" him "with physical violence."

According to Phillips, Kanye's Black employees weren't the only race he allegedly targeted. He claimed the star spread antisemitism in meetings at Donda by allegedly preaching to his staff that "the Jews are out to get me" and "the Jews are stealing all my money." During a dinner at Nobu in December 2022, Phillips claimed that Kanye went off on a Hitler rant and declared the Holocaust was "fake."

kanye west denies selling song catalog taylor swift
Source: MEGA

The ex-staffer said Kanye tried to "destroy" him after he began speaking up.

Phillips said that during Kanye's alleged tirade, the Yeezy boss stated things like: "HITLER WAS A GOOD PERSON," and "Jewish people are BAD, and they run America. And Chinese people run THEM."

He also claimed that Kanye accused Jews of being "a part of human sex trafficking," claiming they "are out to get ME."

Kanye allegedly ranted, "The Jews are working with Adidas to freeze up my money to try and make me broke! The jews can't stop me. Adidas can't stop me. I WILL BE THE RICHEST PERSON IN THE WORLD," referencing the fallout between Yeezy and the German apparel giant after the rapper's "Death Con 3" comment and outbursts that followed.

kanye west
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit claimed that Kanye told his staff that the Holocaust was fake.

According to Phillips, he was asked to work 60-80 hours per work and promised $100 per hour — but was paid substantially less. He said Kanye fired him via text in May 2023 after allegedly physically threatening and berating him around students and parents.

Philips is suing Kanye, Donda Academy Incorporated, and Yeezy LLC for a hostile work environment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He wants a jury trial, citing the amount he's demanding exceeds $35k.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kanye's team for comment.

