Kanye West Sued: Accused of Targeting Black Employees at Donda Academy and Spewing Hate Against Jews in Private Meetings

Kanye West has been hit with another lawsuit — this time, by an ex-staffer, who accused the rapper of berating Black employees at his Donda Academy, gushing over Hitler, and trash-talking the Jewish community during private meetings.

The suit obtained by RadarOnline.com was filed by a man named Trevor Phillips, who said he was hired in November 2022 for a position at Yeezy; however, he later learned he'd be placed on a team called the "Vertically Integrated Crew" with four others, and their duties would be at Donda.