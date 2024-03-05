Revamped: Kanye West's Donda Academy Undergoes Major Changes as Ex-Teachers Fight Rap Mogul in Court
The Christian private school founded by Kanye West has undergone several changes as the rapper rebrands the institution amid ongoing legal drama with two of its former teachers.
RadarOnline.com has learned he has revamped the school as Donda Ray Academy, a nod to his mother and father after it moved to a new location in Chatsworth in the San Fernando Valley.
Donda Ray has a fresh focus on basketball, choir, and dance, and the Yeezy fashion designer went further by recruiting top choreographers to help teach pupils, according to a new report.
The school also offers vocal training, as touted in a Jan. 19 post shared via their new Instagram account, which has nine posts since it launched in December 2023.
An insider told The U.S. Sun in an update that West "was determined not to give up on the kids" despite the school being embroiled in scandal in recent months.
As we previously reported last year, the Eazy hitmaker was sued by two former teachers from Donda Academy over several health, safety and educational violations.
The duo claimed there was a lack of bullying prevention, no janitorial or medical services, and that the institution did not follow "nutrition guidelines," alleging that West forked over "$10,000 a week on sushi" for the kids' school lunches instead of providing them with a well-balanced meal.
- Kanye West's Mysterious & Unaccredited Donda Academy Demands Parents Sign Nondisclosure Agreements
- Kanye West’s Donda Academy Denies Causing Ex-Teachers Emotional Distress, Demand Judge Toss Racial Discrimination Suit
- Kanye West Accuses Ex-Donda Academy Teachers Of ‘Misleadingly’ Depicting His School As ‘Dystopian Institution Designed To Satisfy’ His ‘Idiosyncrasies’
"No action was taken to remedy Plaintiffs' complaints regarding sanitation, health, safety or education standard pursuant to local and state law, which Plaintiffs made throughout the entirety of their employment," per the lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers in L.A. Superior Court last April.
Hailey and Byers said they were labeled "aggressive" for asking questions and "this type of comment facilitates stereotypes about African-American women as being confrontational simply for doing their job and voicing their legitimate concern."
Among the shocking allegations were claims that children had been forbidden to use forks or utensils and were required to wear black head-to-toe.
"Only West's issued or designed apparel was allowed to be worn. Nike and Adidas brands were forbidden," the lawsuit read.
Both teachers said they were fired "on or around" March 3, and they believe it was "in retaliation for their complaints about Defendants' unlawful and unsafe educational practices."
However, as RadarOnline.com told you first, Donda Academy denied all claims of wrongdoing and demanded the judge toss their lawsuit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
West also asked for all claims against him personally to be dismissed and argued he had no role in the day-to-day operations of Donda.