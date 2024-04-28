'Betrayed': Goldie Hawn Upset With Son Oliver For Spilling Family Secrets: Report
Oliver Hudson, the 47-year-old brother of Kate Hudson and son of Goldie Hawn, is reportedly mouthing off about private family matters.
Apparently, Oliver has been blabbing about family gossip, including shamelessly talking about cheating on his soon-to-be bride and how his mother "created" trauma for him as a child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Oliver harbors deep-seated envy toward his sister and mother's illustrious careers," a source spilled to The National Enquirer.
The insider added, "His recent candid remarks, aimed at attracting attention, have strained family dynamics."
Oliver's loose lips have apparently "left Kate and Goldie feeling betrayed."
According to one friend, Oliver's alleged gossip has gotten so bad that the family is contemplating "a direct intervention to half future discussions!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kate and Goldie's reps for comment.
During a recent episode of Kate and Oliver's Sibling Revelry podcast, the actor discussed his early relationships with his mom and estranged father Bill Hudson after finishing a course at the Hoffman Institute, which is known for The Hoffman Process, which focuses on identifying childhood trauma during a weeklong psychological retreat.
"I felt unprotected at times," Oliver told his sister.
"She would be working and away, or she had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life, and she was an amazing mother," Oliver continued.
He went on to note how surprised he was to realize that the bulk of his childhood trauma revolved around "primary caregiver" Goldie.
"This was my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and who needed her to be there, and she just wasn't sometimes," Oliver added.
After Oliver's comments went viral, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress appeared to jump into protective sibling mode and took to TikTok to defend her brother.
"I was like, 'Who cares?' And then I really started thinking about it and I'm like, 'Well, people do care, actually," Kate said in the video.
"It's not nice when people take something out of context or they look at something you're doing and they get all negative about it, and they poke at it, and they scrutinize it and they criticize it."
Kate spoke a bit of encouraging words to her brother, reminding him, "These aren't people you break bread with. These aren't people who will enrich your life."
"So, don't worry about it," Kate added. "And that's what I said to my brother, 'This doesn't matter. No one really cares, and those who are writing that stuff and it's loud and it feels bad and you think it feels bad, just remember what I'm saying."