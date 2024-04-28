'Betrayed': Goldie Hawn Upset With Son Oliver For Spilling Family Secrets: Report

Apparently, Oliver has been blabbing about family gossip, including shamelessly talking about cheating on his soon-to-be bride and how his mother "created" trauma for him as a child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Oliver Hudson , the 47-year-old brother of Kate Hudson and son of Goldie Hawn , is reportedly mouthing off about private family matters.

According to one friend, Oliver's alleged gossip has gotten so bad that the family is contemplating "a direct intervention to half future discussions!"

During a recent episode of Kate and Oliver's Sibling Revelry podcast, the actor discussed his early relationships with his mom and estranged father Bill Hudson after finishing a course at the Hoffman Institute, which is known for The Hoffman Process, which focuses on identifying childhood trauma during a weeklong psychological retreat.

"She would be working and away, or she had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life, and she was an amazing mother," Oliver continued.

He went on to note how surprised he was to realize that the bulk of his childhood trauma revolved around "primary caregiver" Goldie.

"This was my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and who needed her to be there, and she just wasn't sometimes," Oliver added.