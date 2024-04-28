T.J. Holmes' 'Jealousy' and 'Clinginess' Could Be the End of Romance With Amy Robach: Report
Ousted anchor T.J. Holmes apparently cannot control his jealously — and his unhinged behavior is reportedly threatening his relationship with fellow Good Morning America castoff Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, Holmes, 46, admitted he can't bear to be separated from Robach, 51, — and feels "anxiety" whenever she leaves the room!
Sources claim Holmes can't forget the revelation of the pair's scandalous relationship in 2022 shattered their already shaky marriages to other people and torpedoed their once flourishing TV careers, so he's desperately hanging on to what he has left — Amy!
"Everything they've been through in the past year and a half has turned T.J. into a clingy lover," an insider spilled to The National Enquirer. "He can't even stand being left alone for five minutes before he'll start looking for Amy."
Sources said the twosome resent being pegged as homewreckers by fickle fans and remain rattled over their former spouses — Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue — hooking up with each other!
"It's occurred to T.J. and Amy both that their exes seem happier and more embraced by the public together than they are," the source squealed.
- Still Going Strong: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Pack on PDA After Divorces
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are 'Going Strong' After Relationship Went Public: Report
- T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Pitching Reality Show in an Effort to Get Back On-air: Report
"Now T.J. and Amy only have each other and no one else to rely on — and it's made for a sticky situation," the tipster added.
The insider claimed Holmes is "freaking out" because Robach has planned some interviews away from home — making her want to leave as soon as possible.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"His jealousy and clinginess has pushed them to the brink," the insider explained. "If they don't get substantial jobs to occupy their time and thoughts soon, it could soon be over!"
The disgraced former news hosts have been working overtime trying to secure new TV gigs.
As this outlet reported, sources revealed the couple were busy pitching ideas to networks, including a juicy reality show.
"They're seriously proposing it because they think it's the only thing that will get them back on TV," an insider said of Holmes and Robach's desperation to get back on air.
"But people are telling them they're crazy because it will put the final nail in any hopes to be considered serious journalists again."