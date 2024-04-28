Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > T.J. Holmes

T.J. Holmes' 'Jealousy' and 'Clinginess' Could Be the End of Romance With Amy Robach: Report

amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

Amy and T.J. were fired when the network discovered their hush-hush romance.

By:

Apr. 28 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ousted anchor T.J. Holmes apparently cannot control his jealously — and his unhinged behavior is reportedly threatening his relationship with fellow Good Morning America castoff Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, Holmes, 46, admitted he can't bear to be separated from Robach, 51, — and feels "anxiety" whenever she leaves the room!

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

Robach and Holmes were fired from their GMA in January 2023 after their affair was exposed.

Sources claim Holmes can't forget the revelation of the pair's scandalous relationship in 2022 shattered their already shaky marriages to other people and torpedoed their once flourishing TV careers, so he's desperately hanging on to what he has left — Amy!

"Everything they've been through in the past year and a half has turned T.J. into a clingy lover," an insider spilled to The National Enquirer. "He can't even stand being left alone for five minutes before he'll start looking for Amy."

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

Sources claim the couple's past has turned Holmes into a 'clingy lover.'

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said the twosome resent being pegged as homewreckers by fickle fans and remain rattled over their former spousesMarilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue — hooking up with each other!

"It's occurred to T.J. and Amy both that their exes seem happier and more embraced by the public together than they are," the source squealed.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Holmes reportedly can't stand to be away from Robach for long.

MORE ON:
T.J. Holmes
Article continues below advertisement

"Now T.J. and Amy only have each other and no one else to rely on — and it's made for a sticky situation," the tipster added.

The insider claimed Holmes is "freaking out" because Robach has planned some interviews away from home — making her want to leave as soon as possible.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"His jealousy and clinginess has pushed them to the brink," the insider explained. "If they don't get substantial jobs to occupy their time and thoughts soon, it could soon be over!"

The disgraced former news hosts have been working overtime trying to secure new TV gigs.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

Sources say Holmes is 'freaking out' because Robach has scheduled interviews away from the home.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, sources revealed the couple were busy pitching ideas to networks, including a juicy reality show.

"They're seriously proposing it because they think it's the only thing that will get them back on TV," an insider said of Holmes and Robach's desperation to get back on air.

"But people are telling them they're crazy because it will put the final nail in any hopes to be considered serious journalists again."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.