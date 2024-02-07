T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Pitching Reality Show in an Effort to Get Back On-air: Report

Scandalous former Good Morning America co-hosts turned lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly trying to turn their now-toxic brand into gold by seeking a comeback on reality TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claim the couple is on the hunt for gigs on TV news is tainted by their affair that led to their firings in January 2023 — but now they're said to be parlaying their squabbles into a pitch for a juicy reality TV show!