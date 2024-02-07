T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Pitching Reality Show in an Effort to Get Back On-air: Report
Scandalous former Good Morning America co-hosts turned lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly trying to turn their now-toxic brand into gold by seeking a comeback on reality TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim the couple is on the hunt for gigs on TV news is tainted by their affair that led to their firings in January 2023 — but now they're said to be parlaying their squabbles into a pitch for a juicy reality TV show!
"They're seriously proposing it because they think it's the only thing that will get them back on TV," a source told the National Enquirer.
"But people are telling them they're crazy because it will put the final nail in any hopes to be considered serious journalists again!"
The couple aired their dirty laundry on a recent episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J., in which they detailed Robach's frustrations with 46-year-old Holmes' lack of affectionate gestures.
Holmes, 51, confessed the pressure of getting ratings and staying relevant has "consumed both of us" and agreed to voice their grievances on-air at the urging of producer Amy Sugarman, who has strong ties to the reality TV industry.
Insiders claim the plan is to shop their uniquely frenzied lives as the basis for a show that will keep their faces on camera until they can once again score jobs as news anchors. But a source warned this could be their worst idea ever!
"They're just digging a deeper hole for themselves," an industry insider said of the couple's reality TV venture. "Reality TV only makes them look worse than the damaged goods they already are."
Robach and Holmes' rumored reality TV dreams mark their latest attempt to reclaim their reputations and get back on-air.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, sources said the couple went to Los Angeles last March to pitch a daytime talk show to CNN, NBC and CBS that would rival Kelly Ripa's program with husband Mark Consuelos on their former network, ABC.
The same month, insiders dished the scandal-ridden couple were "aggressively pitching" their concept to the producers behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
As time passed and the show failed to materialize on any network, sources alleged the desperate couple were considering exchanging wedding vows on TV.
"They don't want to be seen as two cheaters shacking up, but two people who fell in love and want to be together for the rest of their lives," an insider told the National Enquirer.
The source added the couple were convinced they needed to overhaul their public image in order to pull off a career comeback.