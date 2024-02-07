Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Pitching Reality Show in an Effort to Get Back On-air: Report

amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are reportedly proposing a reality TV show.

By:

Feb. 7 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Scandalous former Good Morning America co-hosts turned lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly trying to turn their now-toxic brand into gold by seeking a comeback on reality TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claim the couple is on the hunt for gigs on TV news is tainted by their affair that led to their firings in January 2023 — but now they're said to be parlaying their squabbles into a pitch for a juicy reality TV show!

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

Robach and Holmes were fired from their GMA in January 2023 after their affair was exposed.

"They're seriously proposing it because they think it's the only thing that will get them back on TV," a source told the National Enquirer.

"But people are telling them they're crazy because it will put the final nail in any hopes to be considered serious journalists again!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

Sources claim the couple believes a reality show is 'the only thing that will get them back on TV.'

The couple aired their dirty laundry on a recent episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J., in which they detailed Robach's frustrations with 46-year-old Holmes' lack of affectionate gestures.

Holmes, 51, confessed the pressure of getting ratings and staying relevant has "consumed both of us" and agreed to voice their grievances on-air at the urging of producer Amy Sugarman, who has strong ties to the reality TV industry.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

Robach revealed on the couple's podcast that the pressure to stay relevant has 'consumed both of us.'

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

Insiders claim the plan is to shop their uniquely frenzied lives as the basis for a show that will keep their faces on camera until they can once again score jobs as news anchors. But a source warned this could be their worst idea ever!

"They're just digging a deeper hole for themselves," an industry insider said of the couple's reality TV venture. "Reality TV only makes them look worse than the damaged goods they already are."

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Holmes and Robach reportedly pitched a daytime talkshow to several networks last March to no avail.

Robach and Holmes' rumored reality TV dreams mark their latest attempt to reclaim their reputations and get back on-air.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, sources said the couple went to Los Angeles last March to pitch a daytime talk show to CNN, NBC and CBS that would rival Kelly Ripa's program with husband Mark Consuelos on their former network, ABC.

The same month, insiders dished the scandal-ridden couple were "aggressively pitching" their concept to the producers behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Article continues below advertisement

As time passed and the show failed to materialize on any network, sources alleged the desperate couple were considering exchanging wedding vows on TV.

"They don't want to be seen as two cheaters shacking up, but two people who fell in love and want to be together for the rest of their lives," an insider told the National Enquirer.

The source added the couple were convinced they needed to overhaul their public image in order to pull off a career comeback.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.