Still Going Strong: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Pack on PDA After Divorces
Love is in the air. Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are still going strong after their marriages to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes imploded when the former Good Morning America cohosts' secret romance was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shue and Fiebig didn't hold back, packing on the PDA to ensure everyone knew their months-long romance was very much on.
As this outlet reported, Shue and Fiebig began texting and supporting each other while going through their divorces. It was revealed their friendship turned romantic halfway through 2023, and they've continued to put on a united front.
While their relationship has fallen under the radar — unlike their ex-spouses Robach and Homes, who are still dating — Shue and Fiebig stepped out for a night on the town and looked pleased with how their complicated personal lives worked out over the weekend.
The Melrose Place actor beamed while walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend. Shue kept it simple on Friday night, wearing jeans, a black shirt, and a bomber jacket while walking in the streets of Lower Manhattan.
Sporting a scruffy face, Robach's ex-husband couldn't take his hands off Fiebig, who seemed pretty happy with how their night was going.
The former Mrs. Holmes flashed her pearly whites and laughed while holding Shue's hand and strolling through the city in an all-black outfit. Fiebig slipped her curves into a short shirt and turtleneck.
She kept warm in the cold with gloves, a peacoat, booties, and tights.
The giddy pair looked as if no one else mattered in the photos obtained by Page Six. Shue and Fiebig are notoriously private about their lives off camera; however, they haven't been shy about their relationship post-divorce.
Last week, the two were spotted at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. They "looked happy and like they were having fun,” a source shared with the outlet.
Their relationship has seemingly progressed as Shue and Fiebig were "with her daughter," meaning Holmes' child has already met her mama's new man.
RadarOnline.com was told in January 2023 that Shue and Fiebig had become close as ABC investigated to see if Robach and Holmes' super-secret romance — which was exposed by Daily Mail — violated any company policies. They were later fired after the news network.
“They’ve spoken on the phone and have sent each other encouraging texts,” an insider revealed to this outlet over a year ago.
“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source later told Page Six.
Robach and Holmes have denied they cheated on their exes — but when their romance was outed, no one knew their marriages had ended.