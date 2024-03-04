Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Amy Robach
Exclusive Details

Still Going Strong: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Pack on PDA After Divorces

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; @marileefholmes/Instagram

Andrew Shue has been dating Marilee Fiebig last year.

By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Love is in the air. Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are still going strong after their marriages to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes imploded when the former Good Morning America cohosts' secret romance was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shue and Fiebig didn't hold back, packing on the PDA to ensure everyone knew their months-long romance was very much on.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of image templates
Source: MEGA; @marileefholmes/Instagram

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Shue and Fiebig began texting while going through their divorces.

As this outlet reported, Shue and Fiebig began texting and supporting each other while going through their divorces. It was revealed their friendship turned romantic halfway through 2023, and they've continued to put on a united front.

While their relationship has fallen under the radar — unlike their ex-spouses Robach and Homes, who are still dating — Shue and Fiebig stepped out for a night on the town and looked pleased with how their complicated personal lives worked out over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years before she moved on with T.J. Holmes.

The Melrose Place actor beamed while walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend. Shue kept it simple on Friday night, wearing jeans, a black shirt, and a bomber jacket while walking in the streets of Lower Manhattan.

Sporting a scruffy face, Robach's ex-husband couldn't take his hands off Fiebig, who seemed pretty happy with how their night was going.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Mrs. Holmes flashed her pearly whites and laughed while holding Shue's hand and strolling through the city in an all-black outfit. Fiebig slipped her curves into a short shirt and turtleneck.

She kept warm in the cold with gloves, a peacoat, booties, and tights.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

T.J. and his wife were also married for 12 years before his relationship with Robach was exposed.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach
Article continues below advertisement

The giddy pair looked as if no one else mattered in the photos obtained by Page Six. Shue and Fiebig are notoriously private about their lives off camera; however, they haven't been shy about their relationship post-divorce.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Last week, the two were spotted at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. They "looked happy and like they were having fun,” a source shared with the outlet.

Their relationship has seemingly progressed as Shue and Fiebig were "with her daughter," meaning Holmes' child has already met her mama's new man.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes podcast ratings plummet one month debut episode
Source: MEGA

Amy and T.J. were fired when the network discovered their hush-hush romance.

RadarOnline.com was told in January 2023 that Shue and Fiebig had become close as ABC investigated to see if Robach and Holmes' super-secret romance — which was exposed by Daily Mail — violated any company policies. They were later fired after the news network.

“They’ve spoken on the phone and have sent each other encouraging texts,” an insider revealed to this outlet over a year ago.

Article continues below advertisement

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source later told Page Six.

Robach and Holmes have denied they cheated on their exes — but when their romance was outed, no one knew their marriages had ended.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.