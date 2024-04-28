14 Celebrities Who Lost a Ton of Weight: Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey, Simon Cowell and More

In 2019, Adele shocked her Instagram followers when she uploaded a photo of herself taken at Drake's birthday party. The "Hello" singer, who looked slimmer, wrote in the caption, "I used to cry but now I sweat."

Her weight loss continued in the years thereafter, and she debuted a jaw-dropping fitter physique when she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

Overall, Adele lost over 100 pounds as she developed more confidence and body positivity.

"People have been talking about my body for 12 years," she said in a 2021 interview. "They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don't care … You don't need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size."

Adele added, "it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."