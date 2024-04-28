14 Celebrities Who Lost a Ton of Weight: Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey, Simon Cowell and More
Adele
In 2019, Adele shocked her Instagram followers when she uploaded a photo of herself taken at Drake's birthday party. The "Hello" singer, who looked slimmer, wrote in the caption, "I used to cry but now I sweat."
Her weight loss continued in the years thereafter, and she debuted a jaw-dropping fitter physique when she celebrated her 32nd birthday.
Overall, Adele lost over 100 pounds as she developed more confidence and body positivity.
"People have been talking about my body for 12 years," she said in a 2021 interview. "They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don't care … You don't need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size."
Adele added, "it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."
Al Roker
In 2002, Al Roker underwent weight loss surgery—called gastric bypass—due to his failed diet and health problems. After the procedure, the weatherman dropped more than 100 pounds and has maintained his slim shape through the years.
"I had a person say to me in the gym, 'Hey, you don't want to lose too much weight, 'cause that's who you are — you're the funny, fat weather guy!'" he told People after the operation. "No, that's not who I am. I think I'm funny. I know I'm fat. But I don't think I'm funny because I'm fat. The two are mutually exclusive."
He lost another 40 pounds in 2019 through a keto diet.
Billy Gardell
Like Roker, Billy Gardell sought a professional consultation and decided to undergo bariatric surgery in July 2022. The procedure helped him lose 170 pounds and drop his resting heart rate from 113 to 68.
"I think you've got to find peace with yourself and, at some point, look in the mirror and go, 'You know, it's probably time to take care of you.' And I didn't get that note early on," he told Entertainment Tonight. "But I'm a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn't matter what it is, as long as you get it."
The Mike & Molly star also shared the cheat meal he has every week, limiting himself to having two slices of pizza instead of consuming the entire pie.
Chris Pratt
After receiving an offer to play the lead role in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, Chris Pratt pushed himself to lose 136 kilograms within months and debut six-pack abs. He revealed in an Instagram post he ditched beer throughout his weight loss journey.
"I actually lost weight by eating more food, but eating the right food, eating healthy foods, and so when I was done with the movie my body hadn't been in starvation mode," Pratt told People. "It wasn't like I was triggered to just gorge myself and get really fat again."
He added, "It's something that I think I can maintain because I don't spend four hours in the gym each day. I do maybe one hour in the gym maybe four days a week, and that's it."
John Goodman
John Goodman inspired others when he revealed his whopping 200-pound weight loss in his interview with Rolling Stone. He revealed that boxing and walking his dogs helped him develop a healthy routine.
The Righteous Gemstones star reportedly cut down sugar and alcohol intake from his diet while maintaining an active lifestyle.
"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he told ABC News in 2016. "I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, 'cause work is very draining."
Jonah Hill
Superbad star Jonah Hill successfully changed his weight amid his busy schedule as an actor. He first unveiled his slimmed physique during a public outing in July 2017 before opening up about her journey in his interviews.
"I think everybody has a version of themselves ― I call it a snapshot ― at some point in life... [you're] trying to hide from the world," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "Even if you get success or grow up or become good-looking or whatever ... you kind of carry some part of that with you."
Hill continued, "For me, it's definitely being like this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids, and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth."
While sharing his thoughts about his movie Mid90s, he spoke candidly about his struggles because of his fluctuating weight. Per the actor, he spent most of his young adult life listening to people call him gross, fat and unattractive.
But with his determination, Hill was able to slim down and lose 40 pounds.
June Shannon
In her interview with the Daily Mail, Mama June Shannon disclosed her weight loss journey and what she did to hit her plateau.
"I don't drink soda, I don't drink tea, I don't snack like I used to and all that. I don't move on the scale now, front or back," she went on.
Although the use of Ozempic has been popular in Hollywood, Shannon disapproved of the idea of using the type 2 diabetes drug to shed her weight.
"It is using a drug that isn't really prescribed to do that. They're using a diabetic drug to take care of weight loss," she went on. "No offense to people out there that are doing it, but it's just not for me. I want to stay clean. I'm not judging anyone but it's not for me."
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson has been open about her weight loss transformation, revealing she began her journey after learning about a diagnosis.
"Well, I was told I was prediabetic," she said in an episode of her show. "I was a tiny bit overweight."
She added, "There's a huge difference between being in shape and losing weight – and I am the latter."
The first American Idol winner lost nearly 40 pounds through diet and exercise.
Oprah Winfrey
In December, Oprah Winfrey revealed she had been using a drug to manage her weight.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," said the talk show host.
Currently, celebrities opt to use Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy.
With her revelation, she left Weight Watchers to avoid a "conflict of interest." She donated her shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson shed 36 kilograms due to her desire to become a mother. So, in 2020, she declared her "year of health" and started her diet and exercise.
While it has been successful for Wilson, she disclosed during her interview with The Sunday Times she tried Ozempic to maintain her weight loss.
Sharon Osbourne
With the use of Ozempic, Sharon Osbourne lost 42 pounds and hit a weight lower than 100 pounds after the treatment.
Though she achieved her desired weight, she told The Guardian she began regretting it as it caused her to have a gaunt appearance.
"You can lose so much weight, and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous," she went on. "I couldn't stop losing weight, and now I've lost 42 pounds, and I can't afford to lose any more. I started on Ozempic last December, and I've been off it for a while now, but my warning is don't give it to teenagers; it's just too easy."
Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes was able to lose weight by only eating when she was hungry and drinking a lot of water. She also enhanced her physical strength by training herself.
While she lost 150 pounds, the Grey's Anatomy star said she did not like the whole process.
"There is nothing fun or interesting or great about it. I hated losing weight. I hated every single second of it. And I hate every single second of maintaining my weight, too," she wrote in a 2017 newsletter.
Simon Cowell
Britain's Got Talent star Simon Cowell said goodbye to his dad bod and showed off his slimmer figure after losing 60 pounds. He told The Sun he dropped four waist sizes.
"The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think 'wow,'" he went on.
Trisha Yearwood
In 2013, Trisha Yearwood surprised the attendees of the Academy of Country Music Awards when she appeared onstage after losing 30 pounds. She reportedly worked on her own low-fat, low-sugar diet while also attending Zumba classes thrice a week.
"I was raised on a farm with a garden, and we ate a lot of fresh vegetables, but you just get away from that when you're touring," she told Parade. "You have to remind yourself that you really love this food and put the effort into making it."