Donald Trump Criticized for Wishing Melania Happy Birthday During Hush Money Trial Revolving Around His Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels
Former President Donald Trump is facing severe backlash after complaining that his hush money criminal trial is keeping him away from his wife, Melania Trump, on her birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Former Trump White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham slammed the former President for wishing Melania “Happy Birthday” from a trial centered on his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The New York businessman turned GOP politician posted a two-minute long video on Truth Social to celebrate the former first lady's big day, highlighting their time at the White House.
Grisham told CNN anchor Erin Burnett, "You know, I rolled my eyes when he did that. It was so beyond inappropriate, but yet so Donald Trump that on the way into a trial where they are talking about alleged affairs, not one but two that he had that he’s wishing his wife a happy birthday."
"She and I talked before, you know, before about how they actually weren’t really birthday people that that wasn’t a big deal to either of them, which I think is pretty normal for a lot of married couples that have been together for a long time," she explained.
- President Joe Biden Accuses Donald Trump of 'Taking Us Back 160 Years' With Regressive State Abortion Laws
- Lara Trump Imagines Fistfight Between Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump and President Joe Biden
- Donald Trump Called Out for Hypocritically Labeling CNN 'Fake News' When He Schemed to Pump Out Fake Stories
The former Melania aide claimed the post was "a performance for voters."
"That was not to her. Same with this video. That is a performance to try and get voters," Grisham told the CNN host. "To try to get those suburban women and those independents because, you know, he knows that she’s a very, very popular first lady and that she, you know, that people really like her. And this was just a performance for them, had nothing to do with her."
"It didn’t surprise me at all," she added. "I’m sure she rolled her eyes, too. Because it was just so typical, selfish Donald Trump."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania and Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, are sitting out of the ongoing hush money trial.
Sources close to the former First Daughter said after she was spotted across town earlier this week leaving the Aman New York on Fifth Avenue.
"One thing that is for certain is that she will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania," an insider claimed. "I'm told Ivanka has spoken to her father over the last few days and remains as supportive as ever."
Trump, last year, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and has denied any criminal wrongdoing.