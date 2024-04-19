'Embarrassing for Trump Women': Ivanka Avoiding Donald's Hush-Money Trial in NYC, She Won't Be in Court and Nor Will Melania

Ivanka Trump is steering clear from the courtroom as her father Donald Trump's hush-money trial gets underway in New York City, sources close to the former First Daughter said after she was spotted across town earlier this week leaving the Aman New York on Fifth Avenue.

"One thing that is for certain is that she will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania," an insider claimed, RadarOnline.com has learned according to a new report.

"I'm told Ivanka has spoken to her father over the last few days and remains as supportive as ever," added the source.