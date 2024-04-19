'Embarrassing for Trump Women': Ivanka Avoiding Donald's Hush-Money Trial in NYC, She Won't Be in Court and Nor Will Melania
Ivanka Trump is steering clear from the courtroom as her father Donald Trump's hush-money trial gets underway in New York City, sources close to the former First Daughter said after she was spotted across town earlier this week leaving the Aman New York on Fifth Avenue.
"One thing that is for certain is that she will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania," an insider claimed, RadarOnline.com has learned according to a new report.
"I'm told Ivanka has spoken to her father over the last few days and remains as supportive as ever," added the source.
Trump, last year, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
He has continued to maintain his innocence following an investigation into an alleged $130,000 payment made to former adult film star Daniels near the end of his 2016 presidential campaign to cover up the scandal of their alleged affair, which he denied.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged that Trump falsified records to conceal the money he was paying his former lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for the $130k.
Daniels said they had a sexual encounter in 2006. Trump, however, doubled down that he never slept with Daniels, but he has acknowledged repaying Cohen.
"The trial remains embarrassing for all the Trump women," the tipster told Page Six.
A 12-person jury and one alternate juror were sworn in Thursday, and Judge Juan Merchan has called a pool of 96 potential jurors to hopefully secure five more alternate jurors for the unprecedented first trial of a former president.
- WATCH: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside New York Courthouse Where Donald Trump is on Trial
- 'Eyes Closed Were Closed For Extended Periods': Donald Trump Dozes Off in Court For the Third Time
- WATCH: Donald Trump Attacks Judge Juan Merchan Moments Before Entering Court for Day 4 of Criminal Hush Money Trial
Ivanka previously confirmed that she would be taking a step back from politics after serving as a former White House adviser.
Trump's wife, Melania, meanwhile, has privately called the proceedings "a disgrace" tantamount to election interference, a person with direct knowledge of her comments told The New York Times.
On Friday, Trump shared a statement about the "rigged" case while demanding the gag order against him be lifted, taking aim at President Joe Biden, DA Bragg, and more.
"It's coming from the White House. They have White House DOJ people in the trial in the DA's office representing the DA, because he's probably not smart enough to represent himself," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The judge has to take off this gag," Trump demanded. "It's very, very unfair that my constitutional rights have been taken away."
Looking ahead, Trump has a hearing on April 23 to determine if he violated the order.