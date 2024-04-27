Kennedy Family Feud: RFK Jr.'s Siblings Endorse Biden Over Their Brother

Tensions in the Kennedy family have been growing since six of controversial presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s siblings endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2024 election instead of their brother, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At a Biden rally in Philadelphia earlier this month, former U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy II told reporters that he would encourage his brother to drop out of the race. "We cannot do anything that in any way, strips even one vote from President Biden," he said. "You put the name Kennedy on the ballot and Democrats are going to feel torn. We are trying to make them understand that this is an issue that they do not have to feel torn about."

In a statement last fall, Joe Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, and Kathleen Kennedy wrote, "The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country. Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."